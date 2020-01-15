×

Countries Up Incentives, Capacity to Capture ‘Deluge’ of Global Production, Olsberg SPI Says

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Cruise'M:I 6 - Mission Impossible' on set filming, Paris, France - 09 May 2017
CREDIT: Lionel Urman/Sipa/Shutterstock

There are now around 100 incentive offers at country, state, and province level around the world, looking to attract an “unprecedented deluge” of production globally in 2020, according to creative industries strategy consultants Olsberg SPI.

Many markets are focusing on strategies to expand their production capability in 2020, and an attractive incentive offer is a cornerstone of this, according to Leon Forde, managing director of Olsberg SPI, which publishes an annual incentives index in “World of Locations” and authored “Best Practice in Screen Sector Development,” a study commissioned by the Association of Film Commissioners Intl. (AFCI).

For producers, incentives have become a cornerstone of financing plan, providing a headline rate of around 25% of eligible expenditure.

Recent years have seen growing recognition among governments of the valuable effects that film and high-end TV drama production can bring. This includes economic impact, employment, work-force, skills and infrastructure development, and benefits such as screen tourism and national branding.

Ukraine launched a new 25-30% incentive offer in November last year. This put it on a par with neighboring countries including Poland, which introduced a 30% incentive in early 2019, and Slovakia, which upped its incentive to 33% this year. Japan also announced a pilot filming incentive last year, its first national scheme, offering up to 20% of production costs to large-scale overseas TV and film project.

France offers a 30% rebate for international production, with a per project cap of €30 million ($33 million).

“This landscape will continue to develop, and some existing systems will continue to improve as authorities sharpen their competitive edge,” predicts Forde. “This is not just about the headline rate available, but about ensuring incentives function well and with clarity.”

With workforce and production infrastructure both in very high demand globally, building in these areas – alongside an incentive offer – is also critical for growth. “Incentives alone are not enough to draw production long-term, so it is important to ensure strategic development of crews and production space, in line with the needs of the market,” argues Forde.

The political situation in a market has also become a key consideration for producers looking to site a project internationally.

Many major studios rethought their film and TV work in Georgia and other U.S. states over anti-abortion laws last year. Popular filming locations in the Middle East were impacted by the Arab Spring, and their proximity to war zones including Iraq and Syria.

“Film and television dramas can be made with huge budgets, so producers are closely focused on setting up productions in markets with as little underlying risk to the project as possible,” says Forde. “Any uncertainty, whether in relation to the stability of an incentive, or in terms of the ability to undertake production, is a negative factor in attracting investment.”

Pictured: Tom Cruise filming “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in Paris.

More Artisans

  • Tom Cruise'M:I 6 - Mission Impossible'

    Countries Up Incentives, Capacity to Capture 'Deluge' of Global Production, Olsberg SPI Says

    There are now around 100 incentive offers at country, state, and province level around the world, looking to attract an “unprecedented deluge” of production globally in 2020, according to creative industries strategy consultants Olsberg SPI. Many markets are focusing on strategies to expand their production capability in 2020, and an attractive incentive offer is a [...]

  • Film Paris Region Pushes to Make

    Production Commission for the Paris Region Pushes to Make Film and TV Shoots Greener

    Executives at Film Paris Region, the dedicated production commission for France’s Ile-de-France region, hope to make 2020 a transformative year in their ongoing push to promote sustainability as an innate industry practice. With that objective in mind, regional authorities have entered the new decade touting the results of a three-year study they undertook in partnership [...]

  • Saint Pierre Cathedral, Angouleme, Charente, Poitou-Charentes,

    Angouleme Delivers for Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Shoot

    Dotted by hilltop views and an historic city-center, Angouleme in the Southwest of France has, in recent years, developed into a minor production hub for the Gallic industry. Benefiting from its status as France’s cartoonist and graphic arts capital, the city has become renowned for its animation and post-production infrastructure, boasting more than 30 animation [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Joker' Land Nominations for ICG Publicist Awards

    The additional nominees for the 57th annual ICG Publicist Awards have been announced. The publicists behind Oscar-nominated movies “The Irishman,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” are up for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign. Rachel Aberly, Michelle Alt, Kira Feola, Alex Kang and Carol McConnaughey are nominated [...]

  • Bong Joon Ho Parasite BTS

    Oscar Nominations: Newcomers Add Diversity Below the Line, but Is It Enough?

    While actors of color were almost fully shut out from Oscar nominations on Monday morning, the craft categories saw a bump in representation and diversity. But is it enough? Costume designer Ruth E. Carter looked set to make history again with “Dolemite Is My Name.” Carter, who won last year for “Black Panther” and became [...]

  • John Lithgow Bombshell Prosthetics

    'Bombshell' and 'Joker' Lead Wins at 7th Annual Make-Up and Hair Stylist Guild Awards

    “Bombshell” lead the winners’ list at the seventh annual Make-Up and Hair Stylist Guild Awards on Saturday night. The film that sees the hair and make-up team transforming Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman into Gretchen Carlson and John Lithgow into Roger Ailes scooped up three awards, including best contemporary hairstyling, best contemporary make-up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad