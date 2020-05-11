Rachel Khoo, Gok Wan Shows Among New Discovery Series to Be Filmed at Home

Discovery’s British channels have ordered four lifestyle and entertainment shows – including series hosted by Rachel Khoo and Gok Wan – that were shot at the presenters’ homes under COVID-19 production protocols.

Food Network gave the greenlight to “Simple Pleasures,” which follows Khoo in her country kitchen as she makes her favorite recipes using everyday ingredients. It is produced by Hungry Gap Productions in co-production with Peas in a Pot.

Food Network has also ordered “Easy Asian,” presented by Wan from his London home as he prepares simple versions of Asian food classics. It is produced by Sidney Street Productions.

HGTV has commissioned upcycling show “Restoring the Good Life” (working title), presented by Kate Humble, Zoe Pocock and Max McMurdo, in which they re-purpose and re-design forgotten objects at home. It is produced by Angel Eye.

TLC has said yes to more “Countdown to I Do.” The new shows revisit couples one year on from filming the original TLC-YouTube wedding show, which followed couples in the lead up to their wedding days, and was shot by them too. The new shows hear from the couples in the self-shot series as they reflect on their special day. It is produced by Studio 71.

Charlotte Reid, head of commissioning, lifestyle and entertainment, said: “It’s great to be able to innovate and be solution based and nimble in this environment, which the producers we work with do brilliantly. And we’re especially grateful to our talent on these shows who are often not only letting us into their homes, but often taking on many behind the scenes responsibility and tasks.”

In a statement, Discovery said: “All productions follow detailed COVID-19 filming protocols and a third-party health and safety adviser reviews each production.”

Deirdre Dowling, Romy Page and Matt Reid are the commissioning executives for Food Network, HGTV and TLC. Clare Laycock is senior VP, head of lifestyle and entertainment brands at Discovery U.K. and Ireland.