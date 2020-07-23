‘Resident Evil’ Producer Constantin Film Renews Contract of CEO Martin Moszkowicz, Promotes TV Chief Oliver Berben to Deputy CEO

“Resident Evil” and “Shadowhunters” producer Constantin Film has renewed the contracts of its long-serving CEO Martin Moszkowicz and TV and digital chief Oliver Berben, and promoted Berben to deputy CEO.

Moszkowicz has been CEO of Constantin Film since Jan. 1, 2014 and in addition to company management and strategy he is also in charge of worldwide production and distribution, world sales, marketing and publicity, and corporate communication and legal affairs, among other duties.

Moszkowicz’s most recent credits include “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” (2017), “Suck Me Shakespeer” (2017), “This Crazy Heart” (2017), “How About Adolf?” (2018), “Polar” (2019), “The Collini Case” (2019), “The Silence” (2019), “Das perfekte Geheimnis” (2019), “Dragon Rider” (2020), and “Monster Hunter” (2020).

Berben has been a member of the board since Jan. 1, 2017, and as deputy CEO will continue to run the TV, entertainment and digital media division, and supervise the development and production of all national and international projects of the division. Berben will continue his activities as a producer as well.

Berben’s recent projects include three seasons of “Shades of Guilt” (2015, 2017, 2019), “The Typist” (2018), “Perfume” (2018), “The Master Butcher” (2019), “We Children From Bahnhof Zoo” (2020), and the international hit TV series “Shadowhunters.”

Moszkowicz and Berben will oversee the company’s English-language film and TV production business together from now on.

Bernhard Burgener, chairman of the Constantin Film supervisory board, said the company looked forward to Moszkowicz and Berben “continuing the success story of Constantin Film both nationally and internationally in the coming years.” Burgener added that together with their board colleagues and their team “they have, over the last few years, made a significant contribution to the development and sustainable orientation towards a successful future.”

Moszkowicz said: “Success, stability and flexibility are the hallmarks of Constantin Film AG. I’m delighted to be able to shape the coming years with Oliver Berben and such an outstanding team.”

Berben said: “I am very grateful to Bernhard Burgener, the supervisory board and Martin Moszkowicz for the trust they have put in me and I’m looking forward to continuing my work with the wonderful employees at Constantin Film AG and its associated companies.”