Alison Small Set to Lead Training for Netflix in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Alison Small, CEO of The Production Guild of Great Britain, is in discussions to join Netflix as head of its training initiatives out of the U.K., Variety has learned.

The Production Guild, whose members include line producers, production managers and location managers, among others, advertised for a new CEO last week. Its chair is Alex Boden, a film and TV producer whose credits include “Sense8” and “Cloud Atlas.”

The guild has worked with Netflix alongside other industry players to meet the huge demand for below-the-line talent in the U.K., where the tax credit and creative talent has created a boom in production of big-budget series and movies.

Small has been CEO of The Production Guild since 2012, and helped grow membership by 30%, from 725 in 2012 to more than 950 in 2017. She sits on the BAFTA Learning and New Talent Committee, and the Creative Skillset Film Skills Council.

In November, Benjamin King, director of public policy, U.K. and Ireland at Netflix, committed the streamer to join the effort to build up the TV and film workforce and increase diversity in the U.K. industry at the Westminster Media Forum in London.