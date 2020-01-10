×

The ‘Cats’-astrophe! Experts Say Don’t Blame the VFX

By

Iain's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cats
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, it’s a tale of two kitties.

Cats” and “The Lion King” obviously have some things in common – namely a lot of fur and whiskers, and a ton of very expensive visual effects used to bring them and their owners to life.

But while Disney’s “The Lion King” endeared itself to global audiences and racked up $1.65 billion at the box office, Universal’s “Cats” has been, well, universally shunned by audiences everywhere and derided by critics as a catastrophic train wreck that has so far grossed a dismal $57 million worldwide.

What went so very wrong?

Veteran VFX experts are unwilling to point fingers, but for “The Lion King’s” VFX team, led by Oscar-winning supervisor Rob Legato (“The Jungle Book”), the film’s failure had “nothing” to do with the visual effects, says Elliot Newman, VFX supervisor at MPC – the company that was brought in towards the end of a hectic post schedule to try and salvage the project. “I saw it and I thought they were very good.”

“Personally I don’t think [the film’s problems] were anything to do with the visual effects,” agrees Legato. “The work that they did, that the artists created, was extraordinary. It’s the aesthetic. Do you like the aesthetic? Do you buy the scene? What happened was that the visual effects worked perfectly well in my opinion, but no one wanted to see that – or they didn’t like the aesthetic. And so the singing and dancing and the costumes and all that stuff – as beautifully pulled off as it is – doesn’t excite the audience.”

Popular on Variety

Legato goes on to note that while the digital technology that helped create realistic fur in both films is “advancing all the time,” it can’t rescue a flawed approach to a project. “The techniques [you use] can’t do it,” he explains. “All movies are fake. There’s nothing real in them, and the illusion of that world that you’re building is created by the sum total of everything – not just one item in that.”

“The Lion King” was seeped in naturalistic performances, photography and lighting. Legato says,”The script was really good.”

ILM VFX supervisor Roger Guyett oversaw all the visual effects for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” His team concurred that the “Cats’” visual effects “were great,” but that “obviously something didn’t quite translate. The decisions weren’t quite right.”

Adds ILM VFX supervisor Patrick Tubach, “It always comes down to the big decisions that you make. All the technology and all of those things are moving on so quickly, and they open up a world continuously, and they’ll grow and grow. So it’s the decisions about where to use [these tools], how to use them, and the artistry. They’re the things that define the difference between one movie and another.”

More Artisans

  • Just Mercy BTS

    Why 'Just Mercy' Took a Year to Edit

    Editor Nat Sanders is well-versed in dealing with difficult and painful subject matters. He won an Oscar nomination for his work (along with co-editor Joi McMillon) on Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” and then cut the director’s poetic drama “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He’s also edited several projects for writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton, including “The Glass [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer and Joachim Ronning on

    How Film Noir Inspired the Costumes of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

    When Ellen Mirojnick was creating the costumes for the sequel to the 2015 hit “Maleficent,” she had a new queen to contend with. The new character, Ingrith, was not a stereotypical evil queen. She was decorated in icy colors and platinum. Mirojnick knew Michelle Pfeiffer’s blonde hair, combined with that icy platinum look, would work [...]

  • Tina Hirsch Lauren Shuler Donner Alan

    Lauren Shuler Donner, Tina Hirsch and Alan Heim to Be Honored at ACE Eddies

    Producer Lauren Shuler Donner will be honored at the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Jan. 17. Film editors Alan Heim, ACE and Tina Hirsch, ACE have been tapped to receive career achievement award. Cathy Repola will be bestowed with ACE’s Heritage Award, a prize handed to an individual for their commitment to furthering the [...]

  • Werner Herzog to Be Honored by

    Werner Herzog to Be Honored by American Society of Cinematographers

    Werner Herzog will be honored by the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) with its board of governors award. Herzog has been producing, writing and directing films for over seven decades. His work carries a stamp of surrealness and exoticness to it, whether he’s sitting down with former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev in “Meeting Gorbachev” [...]

  • Taika Waititi jojo Rabbit BTS

    Director Taika Waititi on His 'Jojo Rabbit' Crew: 'I Like Working With Nice People'

    To deliver the “anti-hate satire” of “Jojo Rabbit,” the story of a German boy who idolizes his own particular vision of Hitler before slowly learning the truth, director Taika Waititi followed a simple philosophy when it came to assembling his crew: “I like working with nice people.”  Most of the members had previously collaborated with [...]

  • Atlantics

    Director Mati Diop Discusses Her Artisan Vision for 'Atlantics'

    French actress-filmmaker Mati Diop spent over three and a half years working on her feature directing debut “Atlantics.” The idea of telling a story about immigration was always something she had wanted to do. In her short film, “Atlantiques,” Diop, whose family is from Senegal, looked at the immigration story, of men who make the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad