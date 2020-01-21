You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David O. Russell Looks at ‘Three Kings’ 20 Years Later

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All

When David O. Russell made “Three Kings” in 1999, it was one of the most definitive films on the Gulf War. At the time, the director had worked on shorts “Hairway to the Stars” and “Bingo Inferno: A Parody on American Obsessions.” The film came after “Courage on Fire,” and with a distinctive look courtesy of DP Newton Thomas Siegel, provided an incredible satirical look at war.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara Film Festival this past weekend, Russell attended a post-Q&A screening to mark the film’s 20th anniversary. “It was considered a strange thing,” Russell told Roger Durling, the film festival chief.

Strange as it might have been, the film opens with a great moment as Mark Walhberg runs into the frame, saying, “Are we shooting?” It’s not precisely clear, but then he repeats, “Are we shooting people or what?” Walhberg is a soldier, Troy Barlow. The camera pans around and we see other soldiers. Throughout the film, Russell flirts with reality and the perception of reality.

“This is a post-war movie,” Russell told Durling as he discussed the opening scene. “You don’t understand war until it’s over.”

Russell described how he shot part of the film in Mexico. “We shot in a lake bed that was 20 miles long.”

The filmmaker who has gone on to direct “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle” said he didn’t expect the film to be as relevant 20 years later, but it was. He shared a story about meeting a veteran who had served in Iraq and had PTSD. “He went to Veterans Affairs and was told to come back in a year. Think about all the people walking around and what can happen in a year,” Russell said, challenging the audience. In the film, he addresses post-war chaos and tragedy. “The issues in the film are only getting worse,” O. Russell said.

He took a moment to reflect on the film’s release. “That was an exciting year to be in cinema, it was a roaring fire. You could take a risk. This movie made as much profit on DVD as it did in theaters.”

More Artisans

  • David O. Russell

    David O. Russell Looks at 'Three Kings' 20 Years Later

    When David O. Russell made “Three Kings” in 1999, it was one of the most definitive films on the Gulf War. At the time, the director had worked on shorts “Hairway to the Stars” and “Bingo Inferno: A Parody on American Obsessions.” The film came after “Courage on Fire,” and with a distinctive look courtesy [...]

  • George MacKay as Schofield in "1917,"

    '1917,' 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Parasite' Lead Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

    “1917” continued its award-winning streak on Sunday night when it took home the feature motion picture – dialogue award at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing. Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” won for feature motion picture – music underscore. The Golden Reel Awards presented prizes in 23 categories encompassing feature films, [...]

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: ENDGAME..Tony Stark/Iron Man

    How 'Avengers: Endgame' Publicity Team Made Headlines By Saying Nothing At All

    Secrecy and strategy were fundamental when it comes to marketing the MCU films. After 14 years and 22 films, those two factors were crucial when it came to planning the rollout for the final installment,  “Avengers: Endgame.” Earlier this week, the publicity team behind the film’s campaign was nominated for the ICG Publicist Awards. Union [...]

  • The Farewell Movie BTS

    Academy Falls Short on Diversity, but Foreign Films Crash ACE Eddies Party

    The American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, which will be handed out Jan. 17, will for the first time give voters a choice of selecting a foreign-language film in each of the three categories. The trio in contention are: “The Farewell” (comedy), “Parasite” (dramatic) and “I Lost My Body” (animated). “This is the first time in our [...]

  • Best Documentary Scenes from 2019

    Directors Describe Their Key Scenes in the Past Year’s Top Documentary Films

    The directors of this awards season’s documentary hopefuls explain the ticking hearts at the center of their shortlisted films. Apollo 11, Director: Todd Douglas Miller  Setting the Scene: The pre-launch sequence for the first mission in which humans landed on the moon, featuring NASA workers and regular citizens alike. “It encapsulates everything and highlights a lost [...]

  • Paris Recreated for Movie Productions on

    TSF Recreates Paris on Former Air Base for Movie and TV Shoots

    As French outfits move to expand their studio offerings, industry eyes have turned to a 20-hectare stretch of land 20 miles south of Paris. There, in the commune Plessis-Pâté, sits the TSF Backlot 217, a converted air base that has become one the Gallic industry’s banner initiatives. One of France’s leading production suppliers, TSF scoped [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad