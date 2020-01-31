×

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing Work Together to Create Sonic Depth

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brad Pitt Ad Astra
CREDIT: Courtesy of Francois Duhamel/Twentieth Century Fox

Sound mixing and sound editing are still the office Oscar pool ballot busters. Even the Academy is considering combining the categories. But they are different disciplines, and this year’s crop of nominees illustrates the wide range of skills needed to make a movie sound good.

Last year’s sound editing winners were John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the film took the sound mixing trophy for Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali. That film was a front-runner given the demands of the music in the complex soundtrack.

In the sound mixing Oscar category, the “Ad Astra” team of Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano had to deal with rockets, high-tech machinery and the vacuum of space, while the “1917” crew of Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson brought the sounds of WWI trench warfare to the screen. “Joker’s” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland delivered a rotting city, rotting apartments and a rotting mind. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s” Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano re-created 1969 Hollywood, while Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick had to re-create this world, as well as other galaxies in “Avengers: Endgame.” “Ford v Ferrari’s” Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow dealt with more down-to-earth events: high-end car racing and the sounds of engines from more than 50 years ago.

The sound was a delicate thing to balance in “Ford v Ferrari,” especially on the Le Mans racetrack. Morrow had to capture the dialogue and combine music with the thrust and power of the Ford GT40.

Popular on Variety

The final 25 minutes of the film are dedicated to the race but, as Morrow says, “If you’re going to put the audience through a 25-minute race, the audience will be worn out if you blast them with sound.”

The key to it was showing the emotion, which was done through Phedon Papamichael’s cinematography. Papamichael placed the camera on the cars, capturing the drivers’ emotions.

“What we didn’t want to do was to overwhelm the audience with loudness,” Morrow says.

The Oscar-nommed sound editors gather the sounds — and again, these nominees range from work on everyday life events to outer space adventures: “Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester), “Joker” (Alan Robert Murray), “1917” (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate), “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman) and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood and David Acord).

Sound editors make audio choices; sometimes they tap into a library of sounds, sometimes they make their own recordings and sometimes they fabricate sounds that are completely new.

Stateman gathered audio for radio station KHJ that’s used for Quentin Tarantino in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and determined where and when to integrate music and radio announcements.

Oscar voters will weigh in on sound editing and sound mixing in final balloting, but even industry veterans can get confused at the difference. Here’s one way of remembering: E comes before M in the alphabet, so sound editing usually occurs before mixing. But they’re not separate entities; neither can live without the other.

Still confused? Just Google it — there’s a lot of information online that will help in the Oscar office pool.

Every year, the question arises: Do we really need two Academy Award categories for sound. The obvious answer: Actually, we need about seven categories. But we’ll settle for these two.

Tim Gray contributed to this report.

More Artisans

  • Jojo Rabbit Parasite Ford V Ferrari

    Oscar-Nominated Editors Helped Create a Wide Range of Worlds and Tones

    Parasite’s” historic Oscar nominations haul includes editor Yang Jinmo, who won for dramatic feature at the Jan. 17 American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards. Yang’s win for “Parasite” was the first time a film in a foreign language won. Historically, in 11 of the past 15 years, the winner of the dramatic feature ACE award has [...]

  • Brad Pitt Ad Astra

    Sound Mixing and Sound Editing Work Together to Create Sonic Depth

    Sound mixing and sound editing are still the office Oscar pool ballot busters. Even the Academy is considering combining the categories. But they are different disciplines, and this year’s crop of nominees illustrates the wide range of skills needed to make a movie sound good. Last year’s sound editing winners were John Warhurst and Nina [...]

  • Bombshell Charlize Theron John Lithgow

    Prosthetics, 3D Scans and Dummies All Played a Part in Hair and Make-Up Contenders

    Ever since audiences got their first look at Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” Kazu Hiro seemed like the Oscar front-runner for hair and makeup gold. But there are no certainties when it comes to the Academy Awards, and the other nominees in the makeup and hair category are strong challengers, recognizing Nicki Ledermann’s [...]

  • Mayes C Rubeo Jojo Rabbit Costume

    Mayes C. Rubeo on Storytelling Through Costume Design

    This year, Mark Bridges (“Joker”), Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women”) Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell (“The Irishman”) were all recognized for their work in costume design when the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced. The name Mayes C. Rubeo was also announced that morning — making [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    How Production Designers Tell Their Story Through Environment

    Transformation and space — those are the themes in the production design nominations this year. From the vast space of the Park family home in “Parasite” to the re-creation of Spahn Ranch, the Manson family compound in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the production design noms serve a visual feast. “1917” Dennis Gassner (production [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    A Closer Look at the Art Directors Guild Nominations

    From the tourist haven of Hollywood Boulevard to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, art directors take a look at the nominated films and review the worlds created by their peers. PERIOD FILM“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Production Designer: Barbara Ling “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus and tribute to the [...]

  • Roger Guyett on the set of

    How George Lucas' Ideas Blazed Trails for Dolby Sound Over 40 Years of 'Star Wars'

    Ever since the fanfare and iconic title crawl of “Star Wars” first burst onto cinema screens in 1977, the dynamic marriage of sound and vision has been the beating heart of the trailblazing franchise. It has also been at the center of a relationship between Dolby and Lucasfilm that spans more than 40 years. As [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad