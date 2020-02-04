×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Siqi Song on the Oscar-Nominated ‘Sister’ and the Sibling That Never Was

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sister Oscar Nominated Animated Short Film
CREDIT: Courtesy of Miyu Distribution

The premise for Siqi Song’s Oscar-nominated animated short is simple: A Chinese man reflects on his life as a child with an annoying little sister.

Except the audience soon learns his sibling is not even a memory, but rather just a fantasy, because of China’s one-child policy. His parents were forced to abort his sister.

In China, the one-child policy meant that prior to being relaxed in 2015, it was unheard of to have a sibling.

For Song, life was different. She has a sibling and is the second child. Song and her family moved to America when she was young and learned that it was normal to have a sibling — “or nine.”

“I wanted to tell this story because when my friends found out I had a brother, they always asked what it was like to have a sibling,” Song said.

It was important for Song to share her own experience. Song started writing the story in 2015 while still a student at Cal-Arts.

“I wrote a dozen versions because I had so many stories,” Song said. “In the end, I narrowed it down to three stories; the arrival of the newborn, the siblings at similar ages and growing up.”

Popular on Variety

Once she had that structure, Song spent a year refining the script. Song uses stop-motion animation and puppets made from wool.

“Initially, I experimented with clay, but settled on wool because it reminded me of ink paintings,” Song said, explaining that she was inspired by ink paintings as a child and using wool allowed her to tap into visual memories and imagery from growing up.

Song calls her Oscar-nomination greatly encouraging. “I’m still in the early stages of my career,” she said. “So to have this recognition is encouraging me to tell more original stories.”

More Artisans

  • Sister Oscar Nominated Animated Short Film

    Siqi Song on the Oscar-Nominated 'Sister' and the Sibling That Never Was

    The premise for Siqi Song’s Oscar-nominated animated short is simple: A Chinese man reflects on his life as a child with an annoying little sister. Except the audience soon learns his sibling is not even a memory, but rather just a fantasy, because of China’s one-child policy. His parents were forced to abort his sister. [...]

  • Cathy Yan Birds of Prey Director

    How Batman Movies Influenced the Design of 'Birds of Prey'

    When you’re a production designer, and your mood board is the mental state of the film’s lead character, it seems like the creative world is your oyster. When the lead character is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, that’s a creative world where all bets are off. “I approached everything through her ditzy, glitzy, analytical, yet throwaway, [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    How 'Jarhead' Helped '1917' Production Designer Dennis Gassner Build War Sets

    Seven-time Oscar nominee Dennis Gassner (“Blade Runner 2029,” “Jarhead”) was in Alaska recovering from back surgery when he got an interesting email. “Do not do the ‘Bond’ film,” it read. “I have a film that’s very ambitious. Sending script now.” The note, Gassner recalls, was from director Sam Mendes, who he’d previously worked with on [...]

  • Oscar Nominee Daria Kascheev on the

    Why Oscar-Nominated Animated Short 'Daughter' is Truly Personal to Director Daria Kashcheev

    Director Daria Kashcheev’s Oscar-nominated animated short “Daughter” examines the relationship between a daughter and her father. It’s a story that forced Kascheev to look at her own relationship with her parents while she was writing the story. When Kashcheev was developing the story five years ago, she looked at her own parents and why they [...]

  • Jan 30 2020RuPauls DragRacePhotos By Denise

    RuPaul and Choreographer Jamal Sims on Bringing 'Drag Race' to Vegas

    “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has arrived to Las Vegas. Directors RuPaul and Jamal Sims, who also serves as the show’s choreographer, have taken all the audience-loving elements of the TV show to a live show right on the strip. “It’s the audience, they want it,” RuPaul says when asked why this was the next step in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad