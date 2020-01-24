Roger Deakins Wins ASC Award for ‘1917’

Roger Deakins has won the top feature award from the American Society of Cinematographers. The win for “1917” marked his fifth win from the society.

The evening kicked off with the ASC Opening reel highlighting cinematography, followed by the first award of the night for Documentary.

“Joker” director Todd Phillips presented the inaugural Documentary Award to Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for “Honeyland.”

Ljuma took a moment to thank the ASC for recognizing documentaries.

Daut added, “All my life I was dreaming to be here with the greatest names in cinematography. It’s a great honor to be here and to have our film recognized by the association. Thank you to all of you for this great achievement and award,”

Don A. Morgan was recognized with the Career Achievement in Television Award. Morgan who worked on TV classics such as “The Golden Girls” and “Home Improvement.”

Morgan thanked the audience and advised them on something he had learned along the way. “First and foremost, be passionate. You can not be successful if you’re not passionate about something,” Morgan told his fellow cinematographers.

Don McCuaig asked the audience to as he accepted the President’s Award to “step forward and promote the craft.”

The ASC’s Board of Governors Award was presented to Werner Herzog. The filmmaker was recognized for his unique body of work.

Herzog who received a standing ovation commended the people who have worked with him calling them “soldiers of cinema” and thanked cinematographer Ed Lachman for going up on a mountain with him. “He is one of the finest of the fine,” Herzog said as he dedicated his award to Lachman.

The ASC honored Frederick Elmes with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Winners in bold:

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917” – WINNER

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse” – WINNER

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”

Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”

Documentary

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland – WINNER

Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)

M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)

Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)

Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu) – WINNER

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)

C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History) – WINNER

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)

Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)

David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC) – WINNER

P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)

Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)

Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)