×

Roger Deakins Wins ASC Award for ‘1917’

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cinematographer Roger Deakins poses for a portrait at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon - Portraits, Beverly Hills, USA
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Roger Deakins has won the top feature award from the American Society of Cinematographers. The win for “1917” marked his fifth win from the society.

The evening kicked off with the ASC Opening reel highlighting cinematography, followed by the first award of the night for Documentary.

“Joker” director Todd Phillips presented the inaugural Documentary Award to Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for “Honeyland.”

Ljuma took a moment to thank the ASC for recognizing documentaries.

Daut added, “All my life I was dreaming to be here with the greatest names in cinematography. It’s a great honor to be here and to have our film recognized by the association. Thank you to all of you for this great achievement and award,”

Don A. Morgan was recognized with the Career Achievement in Television Award. Morgan who worked on TV classics such as “The Golden Girls” and “Home Improvement.”

Morgan thanked the audience and advised them on something he had learned along the way. “First and foremost, be passionate. You can not be successful if you’re not passionate about something,” Morgan told his fellow cinematographers.

Don McCuaig asked the audience to as he accepted the President’s Award to “step forward and promote the craft.”

Popular on Variety

The ASC’s Board of Governors Award was presented to Werner Herzog. The filmmaker was recognized for his unique body of work.

Herzog who received a standing ovation commended the people who have worked with him calling them “soldiers of cinema” and thanked cinematographer Ed Lachman for going up on a mountain with him. “He is one of the finest of the fine,” Herzog said as he dedicated his award to Lachman.

The ASC honored Frederick Elmes with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Winners in bold:

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917” – WINNER
Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”
Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”
Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”

Spotlight Award
Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse” – WINNER
Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”
Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”

Documentary
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland – WINNER
Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)
M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)
Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)
Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)
Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu) – WINNER

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)
C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History) – WINNER
Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)
Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)
David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC) – WINNER
P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)
Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)
Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)
Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)

More Artisans

  • American Factory

    'American Factory' Editor Had to Cut Down 2,000 Hours of Footage

    Editor Lindsay Utz admits filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert never fully counted the hours of footage shot for the Oscar-nominated documentary “American Factory,” but she puts it close to 2000 hours. Utz pored over the footage that Bognar and Reichert had spent over three years filming and whittled the story down to just under [...]

  • Cinematographer Roger Deakins poses for a

    Roger Deakins Wins ASC Award for '1917'

    Roger Deakins has won the top feature award from the American Society of Cinematographers. The win for “1917” marked his fifth win from the society. The evening kicked off with the ASC Opening reel highlighting cinematography, followed by the first award of the night for Documentary. “Joker” director Todd Phillips presented the inaugural Documentary Award [...]

  • Tesla Movie Sundance

    Five Artisans Talk About Their Work on Buzzy Sundance Titles

    At this year’s Sundance, 118 features will make their debut. Here are five hotly anticipated films that will be in the mix and some of the artisans behind them.  Bad Hair (Midnight) Costume designer Ceci reconnects with Justin Simien (“Dear White People”) on a satirical horror set in 1989 Los Angeles, where ambitious Anna (Elle [...]

  • Joker Movie

    Make-Up Artist Nicki Ledermann on the Stages of 'Joker' Face

    When “Joker” make-up artist Nicki Ledermann came on board, she had some ideas in mind for the film and presented mock-ups to director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix — and both Phillips and Phoenix had already played around with ideas and showed Ledermann photos. “I had to take the design and it was up [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    Alison Small Set to Lead Training for Netflix in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alison Small, CEO of The Production Guild of Great Britain, is in discussions to join Netflix as head of its training initiatives out of the U.K., Variety has learned. The Production Guild, whose members include line producers, production managers and location managers, among others, advertised for a new CEO last week. Its chair is Alex [...]

  • The Gentlemen Costume Design

    How Costume, Production Pros Used Class Style to Define Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’

    For Guy Ritchie’s newest crime-meets-action film “The Gentlemen,” about an American drug kingpin living in Britain and trying to sell his business, the director turned to his “Aladdin” team of costume designer Michael Wilkinson and production designer Gemma Jackson. But the backgrounds and looks they created had less to do with Arabian Nights than with [...]

  • Frozen 2 Rocketman Avengers Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Frozen 2,' 'Rocketman' Take Top Honors at Lumiere Awards

    “Frozen 2” led the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards on Wednesday. The hit Disney sequel was honored with three Lumieres for immersive animated feature film, original song and use of HDR. Director Jennifer Lee was on hand to accept the prizes during a ceremony at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. The Advanced Imaging Society [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad