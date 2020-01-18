‘Parasite’ Makes History as First Foreign Language Film to Win Top Prize Ace Eddie Awards

“Parasite” made history on Friday night when it became the first Foreign Language film to win the top prize at the Ace Eddie Awards. Editor Jinmo Yang was recognized for his work on Bong Joon Ho’s drama. Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy), went to”Jojo Rabbit editor, Tom Eagles won.

The Ace Eddie Awards recognizes editors in both film and television. President Of American Cinema Editors, Stephen Rivkin, Ace, presided over the evening’s festivities with actress D’arcy Carden, Star Of NBC’s “The Good Place,” serving as the evening’s host.

Elsewhere, “Toy Story 4” (Edited by Axel Geddes, Ace) won Best Edited Animated Feature Film and “Apollo 11” (Edited by Todd Douglas Miller) Won Best Edited Documentary (Feature).

Television Winners Included “better Things: Easter” (Edited By Janet Weinberg, Ace) For Best Edited Comedy Series For Commercial Television, “fleabag: Episode 2.1″ (Edited By Gary Dollner, Ace) For Best Edited Comedy Series For Non-commercial Television And, For The Second Year In A Row, An Episode Of “Killing Eve” Won In Best Edited Drama Series For Commercial Television With “Killing Eve: Desperate Measures” (Edited By Dan Crinnion, Ace) Winning For Amc’s Hit Series. “game Of Thrones: The Long Night” (Edited By Tim Porter, Ace) Won Best Edited Drama Series For Non-commercial Television And “chernobyl: Vichnaya Pamyat” (Edited By Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith) Won Best Edited Miniseries Or Motion Picture For Television While “vice Investigates: Amazon On Fire”” (Edited By Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami) Won For Best Edited Non-scripted Series And “what’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” (Edited By Jake Pushinsky, Ace) Won Best Edited Documentary (Non-theatrical).

Actor Cary Elwes Presented The Anne V. Coates Student Editing Award To Chase Johnson Of California State University, Fullerton Who Beat Out Hundreds Of Competitors From Film Schools And Universities Around The Country.

Prolific Producer Lauren Shuler Donner Received The Organization’s Prestigious Ace Golden Eddie Honor, Presented To Her By Marvel’s Kevin Feige. Donner Joins An Impressive List Of Industry Luminaries Who Have Received Ace’s Highest Honor, Including J.J. Abrams, Norman Jewison, Nancy Meyers, Francis Ford Coppola, Clint Eastwood, Robert Zemeckis, Alexander Payne, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan And Frank Marshall, Among Others.

Alan Heim, Ace and Tina Hirsch, Ace Received Career Achievement Awards presented by filmmakers Nick Cassavetes and Ron Underwood respectively. Their work was highlighted with clip reels

National Executive Director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Cathy Repola, Was Presented The Ace Heritage Award In Recognition Of Her Immeasurable Contributions And Commitment To Advancing The Image Of The Film Editor, Cultivating Respect For The Editing Profession And Dedication To Ace.

Full list of winners:

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama):

“Parasite”

Jinmo Yang

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy):

“Jojo Rabbit”

Tom Eagles

Best Edited Animated Feature Film:

“Toy Story 4”

Axel Geddes, Ace

Best Edited Documentary (Feature):

‘Apollo 11″

Todd Douglas Miller

Best Edited Documentary (Non-theatrical):

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”

Jake Pushinsky, Ace

Best Edited Comedy Series For Commercial Television:

“Better Things”- Easter

Janet Weinberg, Ace

Best Edited Comedy Series For Non-commercial Television:

“Fleabag” – Episode 2.1

Gary Dollner, Ace

Best Edited Drama Series For Commercial Television:

“Killing Eve” – Desperate Times

Dan Crinnion

Best Edited Drama Series For Non-commercial Television:

“Game Of Thrones” – The Long Night

Tim Porter, Ace

Best Edited Miniseries Or Motion Picture For Television:

“Chernobyl” – Vichnaya Pamyat

Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

Best Edited Non-scripted Series:

Vice Investigates: “Amazon On Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

Anne V. Coates Award For Student Editing

Chase Johnson – California State University, Fullerton