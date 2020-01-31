How Production Designers Tell Their Story Through Environment

Transformation and space — those are the themes in the production design nominations this year. From the vast space of the Park family home in “Parasite” to the re-creation of Spahn Ranch, the Manson family compound in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the production design noms serve a visual feast.

“1917”

Dennis Gassner (production design); Lee Sandales (set decoration)

Gassner worked with location manager Emma Pill to find the perfect spot before building a set such as the collapsed bridge that Schofield (George MacKay) has to climb over to get to the village of Ecoust.

He has one Oscar for art direction and six nominations in all.

“The Irishman”

Bob Shaw (production design); Regina Graves (set decoration)

Shaw was able to use such diverse locations as the Bronx County Courthouse, an abandoned hotel with a pool that was refitted to look like a Howard Johnson’s and a lake in Putnam County, N.Y., that would stand-in for Michigan’s Lake Orion.

Shaw also received the Art Directors Guild nomination and BAFTA nomination.

This is his first Oscar nomination.

“Jojo Rabbit”

Thelma Ra Vincent (production design); Nora Sopková (set decoration)

Vincent created sets that were stylish and influenced by arts and culture, particularly when it came to Jojo’s home, which was built out on a soundstage.

Vincent also received noms from the Art Directors Guild and BAFTA.

This is her second Oscar nomination.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Barbara Ling (production design); Nancy Haigh (set decoration)

Ling transformed and re-created 1960s- era Hollywood, the Spahn Ranch where the Manson family lived, as well as Westwood and other parts of Los Angeles.

Ling received BAFTA and Art Directors Guild nominations and won the Critics’ Choice.

This is her first Oscar nom.

“Parasite”

Lee Ha Jun (production design); Cho Won Woo (set decoration)

Lee and director Bong Joon Ho collaborated on the Park house design — it’s built entirely from scratch.

Lee also scored noms from the Art Directors Guild and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

This is Lee’s first Oscar nomination.