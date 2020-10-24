‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Last Black Man in San Francisco’ Win Location Managers Film Awards

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” have won the top feature film trophies at the seventh annual Location Managers Guild International Awards.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won the award for outstanding locations in a period film, and Joe Talbot’s “The ‘Last Black Man in San Francisco” won for outstanding locations in a contemporary film.

The television winners were HBO’s “Perry Mason” for a period series, BBC America’s “Killing Eve” for a contemporary series and a tie between Apple TV Plus’ “Little America” and Amazon Prime Video’s “ZeroZeroZero” in the limited anthology category.

Isaiah Mustafa hosted the event Saturday with the theme “2020 Vision: We See It First.” The ceremony was presented on a digital platform and streamed to a worldwide audience on LMGI’s YouTube channel.

“At a time when the industry is shifting under our collective feet, the LMGI Awards were a bright spot in a sea of pandemic angst, messaging solidarity, inclusion and hope. International Location Professionals serve the industry with tireless creativity and ingenuity. We are so proud of our Award recipients and nominees — they are all winners,” said Awards co-chair and former LMGI President Lori Balton.

Previously announced honorees included Spike Lee for the Trailblazer Award; Christopher McQuarrie for the Eva Monley Award; Gary Sinise for the Humanitarian Award, honoring him for establishing the Gary Sinise Foundation; and Veronique Vowell for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The program was produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein.

2020 LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:

HONORARY AWARDS

Trailblazer Award – Spike Lee

Lifetime Acheivement Award – Veronique Vowell

Eva Monley Award – Christopher McQuarrie

Humanitarian Award – Gary Sinise

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Columbia Pictures (WINNER)

Rick Schuler /LMGI, Steve Mapel /LMGI

1917 – DreamWorks Pictures, Emma Pill /LMGI

Dolemite is My Name – Netflix , David B. Lyons /LMGI, Russel Hadaya

A Hidden Life – Fox Searchlight Pictures, Markus Bensch /LMGI, Leo Baumgartner

Jojo Rabbit – Fox Searchlight Pictures, Jan Adler /LMGI

Little Women – SONY Pictures, Douglas Dresser /LMGI, Kyle “Snappy” Oliver /LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – A24 (WINNER)

Daniel Lee /LMGI 6 Underground – Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix, Enrico Latella /LMGI, Simon Crook /LMGI

Da 5 Bloods – 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Netflix, Nui Voradet Emeam

Extraction – Netflix, Mary Barltrop /LMGI

Peanut Butter Falcon – Armory Films, Roadside Attractions, Jody Schiesser

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Perry Mason – HBO (WINNER)

Jonathan Jansen /LMGI, Alexander Georges /LMGI,

Brian Kinney /LMGI, Alex Moreno /LMGI

Babylon Berlin:Season 3– X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix: David Pieper /LMGI

The Crown: Season 3 – Netflix, Pat Karam /LMGI, Pedro “Tate” Aråez /LMGI

See: Season 1 – Apple TV+, Trevor Brokop, Nick Bergstedt, Michael Gazetas /LMGI (posthumous)

Westworld: Season 3 – HBO , Mandi Dillin /LMGI, Michael Wesley /LMGI

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Hulu, Rob Coleman, Mike Mizrahi, Dexter Wiseman

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Killing Eve: Season 3 – BBC America (WINNER)

Jamie Parsons, Jordi Utset, Lucian Asan

Gigi/Haji – Netflix, Antonia Grant, Idris Ahmed, Tooru Hayakawa, Katsumasa Morita

Goliath: Season 3 – Amazon Prime Video, Scott Poole, Errol Reichow /LMGI

Messiah – Netflix, Wendell Hinkle, Marco Giacalone /LMGI, Hilton Clay Peres /LMGI

Treadstone – Captivate Entertainment, USA Network, Imre Légmån /LMGI, Rosita Cannata, Bong Cho, Wesker Hsing

White Lines – Netflix, Germån Traver, Leon Seth

**(TIE) OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION

*Little America – Apple TV Plus (WINNER)

Mike Hartel, Rocco Nisivoccia, Adrian Knight /LMGI

*ZEROZEROZERO – Amazon Prime Video (WINNER)

Gianni Antonio Grazioli, Christian Peritore, Juan Pablo Noval,

Lily Flaschner, Virginia McCollam, Babacar Seck, Zoubir Belgsir,

Hicham Jamaledine

Belgravia – Epix, Mark “Sparky” Ellis

Catherine the Great – HBO, Vytautas Riabovas, Kestas Cicenasas, Svetlana Lukash

The Plot Against America – HBO, Matthew Kania

The Spy – Netflix , Rabi El Bakki, Zsuzsa Gregua, Zsolt Valkony

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Mask of the Zodiac – Stink Shanghai, Ben Qian, Allen Cao Ford (WINNER)

Human Power – Primo, Alejando Bresciani

Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words – Design Army, Dean

Alexander Gucci: Of Course A Horse – GE-Projects, , Beau Bright

Renault Clio: The French Exchange – Academy Films, Mark Jones, Eugene Strange

Sprite “You Are Not Alone”- Primo, , Hernan Dal Maso

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Toscana Film Commission (WINNER)

Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission

The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario

New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission