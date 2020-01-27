×

Mark Lanza Elected as New President of Motion Picture Sound Editors

Mark Lanza
The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) has elected Mark Lanza as president. Lanza succeeds Tom McCarthy. He previously served as treasurer to the organization and begins his two-year term in January.

Lanza has been a sound professional for 30 years and is credited on more than 250 feature films and television shows including “Born on the Fourth of July” and “JFK.” Lanza was also nominated for 30 additional MPSE Gold Reel Awards including “Homeland,” “Lizzie Borden Took an Ax” and “Coma.”

“I want to continue to develop ties to other industry organizations,” Lanza said in a statement. “MPSE has co-sponsored several events with the Cinema Audio Society and we hope to do more as we share common interests and priorities. I am eager to expand our international membership. Our ranks have been growing, especially in Europe and India. I would also like to improve our outreach by hosting more sound events and through increased use of streaming and social media.”

Lanza added, “I have always been proud of the work of MPSE and impressed with the quality of its membership, especially those serving in leadership positions. It’s a privilege to serve with my colleagues and rewarding to help the organization grow. I would especially love to thank outgoing president Tom McCarthy for elevating the MPSE to a new level over these last four years and setting me up for success. I look forward to working with the strongest board I have seen in my time with the organization.”

Steve Urban was also elected as secretary and Jeremy Gordon as treasurer. They join continuing board members Bernard Weiser (vice president) and Christopher Reeves (sergeant-at-arms).

The Motion Picture Sound Editors was founded in 1953 and handed out its top honors last week to “1917,” “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit.”

