‘Bombshell’ and ‘Joker’ Lead Wins at 7th Annual Make-Up and Hair Stylist Guild Awards

“Bombshell” lead the winners’ list at the seventh annual Make-Up and Hair Stylist Guild Awards on Saturday night.

The film that sees the hair and make-up team transforming Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman into Gretchen Carlson and John Lithgow into Roger Ailes scooped up three awards, including best contemporary hairstyling, best contemporary make-up and best special effects make-up.

The category win for Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker and Richard Redlefsen just about guarantees them an Oscar nomination on Monday morning.

Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow and Sunday Englis won best period and/or character make-up for “Joker.” Ledermann had also worked on Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which didn’t receive any nominations.

Elsewhere, HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “Chernobyl” picked up wins in TV. The Bob Fosse-Gwen Verdon limited series “Fosse/Verdon” won best period and/or character make-up and best period and/or character hair styling.

The guild lauded its winners in daytime television and awarded Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” in both the hair and make-up categories.

While the film adaptation of “Cats” is being deemed a catastrophe, the musical continues to win awards. “Cats” nabbed best make-up for a theatrical production (live stage).

This week’s Variety cover star Patrick Stewart was the recipient of the Distinguished Artisan Award celebrating his prolific acting career on stage and screen spanning nearly six decades.

See the full list of winners below.

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Make-up

“Bombshell”

Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Period And/or Character Make-up

“Joker”

Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-up Effects

“Bombshell”

Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Bombshell”

Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh Mcintosh, Adruitha Lee

Feature-length Motion Picture – Best Period Hair Styling And/or Character Hair Styling

“Downton Abbey”

Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-up

“Big Little Lies”

Michelle Radow, Erin Good-rosenmann

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media – Best Period And/or Character Make-up

“Fosse/Verdon”

Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media – Best Special Make-up Effects

“Chernobyl”

Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Big Little Lies”

Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi

Television Series, Mini-series Or New Media – Best Period And/or Character Hair Styling

“Fosse/Verdon”

Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Program Series Or Movie Made For Television –

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Program Series Or Movie Made For Television –

Best Period And/or Character Make-up

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Program Series Or Movie Made For Television Best Special Make-up Effects

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Program Series Or Movie Made For Television –



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing With The Stars”

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

Television Special, One Hour Or More Live Program Series Or Movie Made For Television –



Best Period And/or Character Hair Styling

“Deadwood: The Movie”

Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora

Daytime Television – Best Make-up

“The Real”

Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-clayton

Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling

“The Real”

Roberta Gardener-rogers, Noogie Thai, Ray Dodson

Children & Teen Television Programming – Best Make-up

“A Series Of Unfortunate Events”

Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller

Children & Teen Television Programming – Best Hair Styling

“A Series Of Unfortunate Events”

Julie Mchaffie, Dianne Holme

Commercials & Music Videos – Best Make-up

“Pose: Promo Campaign”

Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence

Commercials & Music Videos – Best Hair Styling

“Pose: Promo Campaign”

Joe Matke, Fernando Navarro, Barry Lee Moe

Theatrical Production (Live Stage) – Best Make-up

“Cats The Musical”

Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson

Theatrical Production (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

“Hamilton”

Charles Lapointe, Daryl Terry