ICG Publicists Awards Unveil 2020 Nominations

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign.

The publicity teams behind Netflix’s “The Irishman,’ Warner Bros’ “Joker,” and Universal’s “Us” are among the nominee of the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards which will be handed out on Feb. 2.The award honors active members working on motion pictures whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding.

Studios spend millions more each year to promote their films, from billboards to tastemakers with directors, cast members and crew, to Q&A sessions. The end goal? An effort, one that’s only getting more expensive, to whet fans appetite and generate eyes on the films and seats in the movie theaters.

“This year’s nominated campaigns are diverse and creative, covering the spectrum from superhero, comedy, drama, horror and musical. Congratulations to the teams of publicists who orchestrated and implemented these exceptional and successful strategic campaigns bringing people into theaters around the world,” said awards chair Tim Menke.

As previously announced, the guild will honor Anthony and Joe Russo with the motion picture showman of the year award for their historic contributions to the art of cinema and television. Ava DuVernay will be lauded with the television showman of the year award for her visionary impact on television. Don Mischer will be the recipient of the prestigious lifetime achievement award.

See the nominees below:

“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

“The Irishman” – Netflix

“Joker” – Warner Bros. Pictures

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Columbia Pictures

“Rocketman” – Paramount Pictures

“Us” – Universal Pictures