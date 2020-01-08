×

ICG Publicists Awards Unveil 2020 Nominations

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
IRM_DAY032_110117_0719538.raf
CREDIT: Niko Tavernise

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign.

The publicity teams behind Netflix’s “The Irishman,’ Warner Bros’ “Joker,” and Universal’s “Us” are among the nominee of the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards which will be handed out on Feb. 2.The award honors active members working on motion pictures whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding.

Studios spend millions more each year to promote their films, from billboards to tastemakers with directors, cast members and crew, to Q&A sessions. The end goal? An effort, one that’s only getting more expensive, to whet fans appetite and generate eyes on the films and seats in the movie theaters.

“This year’s nominated campaigns are diverse and creative, covering the spectrum from superhero, comedy, drama, horror and musical. Congratulations to the teams of publicists who orchestrated and implemented these exceptional and successful strategic campaigns bringing people into theaters around the world,” said awards chair Tim Menke.

As previously announced, the guild will honor Anthony and Joe Russo with the motion picture showman of the year award for their historic contributions to the art of cinema and television. Ava DuVernay will be lauded with the television showman of the year award for her visionary impact on television. Don Mischer will be the recipient of the prestigious lifetime achievement award.

Popular on Variety

See the nominees below:

“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

The Irishman” – Netflix

Joker” – Warner Bros. Pictures

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Columbia Pictures

“Rocketman” – Paramount Pictures

Us” – Universal Pictures

More Artisans

  • IRM_DAY032_110117_0719538.raf

    ICG Publicists Awards Unveil 2020 Nominations

    The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign. The publicity teams behind Netflix’s “The Irishman,’ Warner Bros’ “Joker,” and Universal’s “Us” are among the nominee of the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards which will be handed out on Feb. 2.The [...]

  • The Lion King 2019 Special Effects

    VFX Awards Contenders on Display at Disney Bake-Off

    Following its record-busting 2019 box-office haul, Disney celebrated many of its biggest hits with its first VFX bake-off on Monday with five films and their VFX teams. They included such global juggernauts as “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King,” “Captain Marvel” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Also participating in the bake-off was “Alita: Battle [...]

  • DOLEMITE IS MY NAME!, 2019, DOL_Unit_06112.RAF

    'Dolemite Is My Name': How Wigs Became Key to Eddie Murphy's Look

    For Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer and Vera Steimberg — the hair and makeup team behind “Dolemite Is My Name” — the biggest challenge was to create the likeness of the real-life characters being portrayed on-screen in the Netflix film. Eddie Murphy portrays Rudy Ray Moore in the comedy that centers on the rise of the [...]

  • Game of Thronescredit: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Toy Story 4' Top Visual Effects Society Nominations

    HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” dominated the Visual Effects Society’s nominations, scoring six nods each. Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” and Disney’s “Toy Story 4” followed close behind with five nominations a piece. “Captain Marvel,” “Gemini Man,” “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” “The Lion King,” “The Irishman,” “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “1917” [...]

  • Beanpole Un Certain Regard Cannes

    How Research Prompted 'Beanpole' Director Kantemir Balagov to Shoot in Color

    When director Kantemir Balagov first planned his post World War II drama, “Beanpole,” he had intended to shoot in black and white and wanted to show the gray reality of war. As Balagov dug deeper into stories about women who returned from the war, he learned that these women helped escape the gray realities of [...]

  • Dipping bread in wine, known as

    How 'The Irishman' DP Rodrigo Prieto Juggled Menace and Beauty

    Martin Scorsese first informed cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto about “The Irishman” on the set of “Silence.” Prieto went away, read the script and immediately said yes to it. With the storyline spanning five decades, one of the first challenges Prieto looked at was how to create distinct looks for the passing of time. “I emulated the [...]

  • Ladj Ly

    'Les Miserables' Director Ladj Ly Shares His Favorite Scene

    Growing up as a young boy in France, Ladj Ly was influenced by American films. “I watched a lot of films with African-Americans actors,” he says, citing “Menace to Society,” “New Jack City” and “Boyz n the Hood” among his favorites. When it comes to directors, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese were two who inspired [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad