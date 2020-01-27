‘Ford V Ferrari’ Wins Top Prize at 56th Annual CAS Awards

James Mangold’s “Ford V Ferrari” won the Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture Award at the 56th CAS Awards. The film’s sound mixing team Steven A. Morrow, CAS; Paul Massey, CAS; David Giammarco, CAS;Tyson Lozensky, David Betancourt, and Richard Duarte were on hand to accept the award.
Mangold had an extra reason to celebrate the night as Harrison Ford presented him with the CAS Filmmaker Award. Previous recipients included Rob Marshall, Jonathan Demme, Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino.
Tom Fleischman, who has served as re-recording mixer on over 200 films including “The Irishman,” was honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. Director Martin Scorsese, with whom Fleischman is a frequent collaborator, sent in a recorded video message.
On the TV side, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “Chernobyl” sound mixing teams won for Television-One Hour and Television Movie or Limited Series, respectively.
“Fleabag” and “Barry” saw a rare occurrence as the shows tied for Television Series-Half Hour.
Popular on Variety
The CAS Awards were handed out at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Full list of winners below:
Motion Picture- Live Action
“Ford v Ferrari”
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Motion Picture – Animated
“Toy Story 4”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Motion Picture – Documentary
“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
ADR Mixer – Frank Rinella
Television Series -1 Hour
“Game of Thrones” – The Bells
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
Television Series 1/2 Hour
TIE
“Barry” – ronny/lily
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS
“Fleabag” – Episode #2.6
Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
Re-recording Mixer – David Drake
ADR Mixer – James Gregory
Television Movie or Limited Series
“Chernobyl” 1:23:45
Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials
“David Bowie: Finding Fame”
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens
Outstanding Product – Production
Sound Devices, LLC
Scorpio
Outstanding Product – Post Production
iZotope, Inc.
Dialogue Match
Student Recognition Awards
Bo Pang
Chapman University – Orange, CA