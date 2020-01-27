‘Ford V Ferrari’ Wins Top Prize at 56th Annual CAS Awards

James Mangold’s “Ford V Ferrari” won the Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture Award at the 56th CAS Awards. The film’s sound mixing team Steven A. Morrow, CAS; Paul Massey, CAS; David Giammarco, CAS;Tyson Lozensky, David Betancourt, and Richard Duarte were on hand to accept the award.

Mangold had an extra reason to celebrate the night as Harrison Ford presented him with the CAS Filmmaker Award. Previous recipients included Rob Marshall, Jonathan Demme, Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino.

Tom Fleischman, who has served as re-recording mixer on over 200 films including “The Irishman,” was honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. Director Martin Scorsese, with whom Fleischman is a frequent collaborator, sent in a recorded video message.

On the TV side, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “Chernobyl” sound mixing teams won for Television-One Hour and Television Movie or Limited Series, respectively.

“Fleabag” and “Barry” saw a rare occurrence as the shows tied for Television Series-Half Hour.

Popular on Variety

The CAS Awards were handed out at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Full list of winners below:

Motion Picture- Live Action

“Ford v Ferrari”

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Motion Picture – Animated

“Toy Story 4”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Motion Picture – Documentary

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

Production Mixer – David J. Turner

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

ADR Mixer – Frank Rinella

Television Series -1 Hour

“Game of Thrones” – The Bells

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS

Production Mixer –Simon Kerr

Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

Television Series 1/2 Hour

TIE

“Barry” – ronny/lily

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS

“Fleabag” – Episode #2.6

Production Mixer – Christian Bourne

Re-recording Mixer – David Drake

ADR Mixer – James Gregory

Television Movie or Limited Series

“Chernobyl” 1:23:45

Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier

Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker

ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials

“David Bowie: Finding Fame”

Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens

Outstanding Product – Production

Sound Devices, LLC

Scorpio

Outstanding Product – Post Production

iZotope, Inc.

Dialogue Match

Student Recognition Awards

Bo Pang

Chapman University – Orange, CA