×

FIDM Celebrates 28 Years of Motion Picture Costume Design

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

As the 92nd Academy Awards approaches Sunday, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Museum is celebrating the creativity of costume designers for film.

Now in its 28th year, the exhibition features over 100 costumes from over 30 films. Among the costumes on display are costumes featured in the Outstanding Costume Design category.

Museum curator Kevin Jones explains, “This whole exhibit is almost a year in the planning.” He notes, “By the time we get to see and exhibit the costumes, the designers have already moved on to other projects, but they’re always willing to come back and talk about them.”

Costumes by Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson from “The Irishman” stand in one corner. Together they created the costumes spanning five decades for Martin Scorsese’s epic. “The thing that is so great is this exhibit shows you how these costumes are meant to look on screen,” Jones says. “Look at that color palette,” he says, pointing to the pastel outfits worn by Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

The vibrancy created in costumes by Mayes Rubeo to reflect “Jojo Rabbit’s” world is also on display.

Popular on Variety

Walking over to the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costumes designed by Arianne Phillips, Jones notes the details on the costumes, right down to the R on Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) belt buckle. “The camera doesn’t start at the waist and make you look at that.”

Phillips worked with Quentin Tarantino to create the costumes for Hollywood 1969, marrying fictional characters with real-life characters. The real moccasins that Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth wears are on display, a choice Phillips did that would be indicative of his character. She calls him a “badass” — he is, after all, a stuntman. The casual moccasins contrast with Dalton’s cowboy boots, emblematic of his Western roles.

Jones says, “I love that she created period costumes that don’t look like costumes, but clothes.”

The costumes by Deborah Cook from Laika’s stop-motion animated feature “Missing Link” were also on display, as well as an actual set from the movie. The detail in Cook’s costumes are impeccable. Her Victorian London costumes are the smallest on display, designed by Cook at 1/5 scale. She built those with understructure to enable movement as the animators needed.

Costumes from “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” were also on display and Jones pointed out that interestingly, none had been recognized by the Academy. Though Michael Kaplan created a scene featuring over 700 extras in the Jordanian desert for “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” the Academy instead nominated the more classic period look of “Little Women” and the fantasy “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Every single costume on display whether nominated or not, tells a story before any character speaks a word. “The amazing thing about these designers is they create for extras standing 20 feet back, 10 feet back, five feet back and the actor upfront,” he says. “If you’ve got a cast of characters on screen and someone is wearing a red tie, you’ll notice that tie.” The red on Mark BridgesJoker” outfits is a dark shade for a reason. It’s at the point where he has fully transformed and looks almost blood-like.  The viewer notices, if they’ve been paying close enough attention.

The exhibit also houses Ruth E. Carter’s costumes from “Black Panther” and her historic Oscar. Carter became the first African-American to win an Oscar for Costume Design.

Jones encourages visitors to come and see the costumes up close, then he says, “Go home and watch the movies again to see how much you notice about the costumes.”

More Artisans

  • John Boyega

    'They've Gotta Have Us' Director Simon Fredrick: Black Filmmakers Have Become Woke

    “They’ve Gotta Have Us” director Simon Frederick believes that for a long time black filmmakers have had a series of false storms, but now a realization is happening. He says, “It’s an awakening and I think black filmmakers have become woke in ways they haven’t done in the past.” The three-part series dropped on Netflix [...]

  • In the Heights Movie

    ‘In the Heights’ Production Designer on How Cultural Accuracy Informs the Film's Look

    In service to the director’s vision on a project, production designer Nelson Coates is an artistic pied piper. “You want to [construct] a visual arc and take people on that journey,” he says. Having scoured locations in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand for Jon M. Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” the two reunite for “In the Heights.” [...]

  • Salvador Perez

    Costume Designers Discuss Pay Inequality: 'This Is About Feeling Devalued'

    Costume designers have been fighting for pay equity for years, gearing up for their 2021 contract negotiations by establishing a committee highlighting the difference in pay between the mostly female Costumer Designers Guild and the primarily male membership of the Art Directors Guild Local 800. According to Amy Roth, who designed costumes on “Motherless Brooklyn” [...]

  • Night Fury dragon Toothless and Hiccup

    'How to Train Your Dragon' Producer on Finding the Next Generation of Animators

    Producer Bonnie Arnold counts “Toy Story” and “Dances With Wolves” among her credits, but she’s spent the last 13 years devoted to the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy. Arnold said goodbye to Toothless the dragon and his friend Hiccup this past year in “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” As a woman [...]

  • Shrill TV Show

    How 'Shrill's' Costume Designer Crafted Annie's 'Intentional,' 'Unique' Wardrobe

    In one of the final episodes of the second season of Hulu’s “Shrill,” Annie, played by Aidy Bryant, says, “It’s such a hunt to find cool clothes for fat women.” After two seasons, the messaging in “Shrill” is that there is a story to tell about women (and people) who have been seemingly invisible throughout [...]

  • AtmosphereSundance Film Festival preperations, Park City,

    Tom Paul Talks Sound Mixing for Sundance's Biggest Films

    Tom Paul can finally exhale. At the end of each November, for more than 20 years, the New York-based sound designer turns nocturnal. Forgoing sleep means he’ll have just enough time to complete the sound edit and mix for the multitude of films he was hired to work on that are premiering at the Sundance [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    Reimagining the Music of 'High Fidelity' for Hulu's 2020 Update

    Hulu’s updated version of the 2000 John Cusack-led, Stephen Frears-helmed, Nick Hornby-authored classic “High Fidelity” is the type of show that can — unironically — play the perfect song for every moment. And the team brought in to oversee that very delicate process was Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe and Alison Rosenfeld. The three veteran music [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad