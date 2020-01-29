‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Masked Singer’ and ‘Maleficent’ Win Top Honors at Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild handed out its trophies for the 22nd annual CDG Awards with “Jojo Rabbit” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” receiving top honors among the costumers.

In the TV category, the hit “The Masked Singer” and designer Marina Toybina beat out reigning designer Zaldy (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) for excellence in variety, reality-competition, live television.

Mindy Kaling hosted the evening, which celebrated special honorees Charlize Theron, Mary Ellen Fields, Michael Kaplan and Adam McKay.

Catherine O’Hara accepted the award on behalf of “Schitt’s Creek” winner Debra Hanson. O’Hara said during the Getty Fires she had three minutes to save her prized possessions. “I had three minutes to evacuate,” she said. “I grabbed my passport, photos of my two sons and my character’s clothes.”

Kaplan was honored with the career achievement award, presented by J.J. Abrams. The two have worked closely together on numerous projects, including multiple “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” films.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” designer Kaplan said, “Retirement is unthinkable. I think I’m just hitting my stride.”

McKay was awarded the distinguished collaborator award, which honors individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers. Constance Wu, Lorene Scafaria and Susan Matheson presented him with the award.

McKay said, “I do indeed love to collaborate. Am I distinguished at it?” He joked.

The director and producer reflected on the first time he spoke to Debra McGuire who suggested to put Ron Burgundy in a burgundy suit.

Pay equality which is a key issue with designers was addressed by McKay who said, “pay equality now.”

“Bombshell” actor John Lithgow presented the Spotlight award to Charlize Theron. Lithgow called her “fierce.” Lithgow said, “In some ways she is a throwback to the goddesses of the Golden age.” He went on to say when it came to collaborating with costumers she “was a generous actor with no ego involved.”

Theron praised the costume designers she has worked with and joked that she still wore the gowns that Colleen Atwood had created for her in “Snow White and the Huntsmen” “every single day and my kids love it.”

Fields received the distinguished service award from the president of the CDG, Salvador Perez.

Fields told the audience she has worked on over 250 shows and films. She praised the people who she had worked alongside her over the years. “I would not be standing here without the trust of Bill Hargate,” Fields said.

Fields met Hargate when she had first moved to LA and eventually went on to assume the role of manager at Bill Hargate Costumes.

She told the designers, “Don’t forget to laugh while chasing your dreams.”

Mayes C Rubeo who won for “Jojo Rabbit” said of her win, “we are putting Mexico in a different bracket.” Rubeo was also the first Latina nominated for an Academy Award in the field of costume design.

See the list of winners below.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Knives Out” – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

“Jojo Rabbit” – Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Ellen Mirojnick

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Schitt’s Creek” – The Dress – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – It’s Comedy or Cabbage – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Game of Thrones” -The Iron Throne – Michele Clapton

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“The Masked Singer” Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off – Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker”, commercial – Christopher Lawrence