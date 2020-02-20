×

Black History Month: Taylor K. Shaw on Black Women Animate and an Invitation to Dream

By

Taylor K.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor K Shaw
CREDIT: Kristina Kelly

As a creator and writer, I dreamed of hiring a team of women that looked like the black female leads I create. Women who are bold, innovative, and challenge the status quo. It took months to find one animator. Then weeks to find the next. I brought these artists together and was stunned to find an untapped pool of talent, struggling for a permanent place in the animated world.

I found artists across the diaspora with dynamic stories waiting to be told. They had never been allowed to create their narratives. They, both young and old, had not been invited to dream. When our Managing Partner JLove Calderón and I discovered the lack of access and resources provided to black women in animation, my dream was no longer to staff one show. It evolved and is now to transform representation in animation – one show and one artist at a time.

At Black Women Animate, we now head into our third year as a company. Our studio creates original content, offers production services, and trains and develops talent. In consciously hiring women of color and nonbinary animators of color on our productions, our goal is to be a blueprint for equity in the entertainment industry. Since our inception, we’ve partnered with most major animation studios to amplify our training and development efforts. We are currently in development on two network projects, both with artwork created by rising black female talent. We have an original slate of both adult and children’s animated content, all created or co-created by black women.

In the mind’s eye of the 22-year-old that started Black Women Animate, this is no major feat. However, as we scale the company, I am more present to the barriers to entry both big and small that force many animators to quit. When adversity comes, I am reminded of the younger version of me who watched HBO’s “Happily Ever After” in awe. She saw old fables recast with people that looked like her. It was not until I was introduced to industry veteran Donna Brown Guillaume that I learned she produced the series and then it all made sense. Donna saw me. With that show, she gave me the invitation to dream.

Popular on Variety

Now I ask the industry, after a big win like “Hair Love,” how will we work together to employ and honor black women in animation? Black Women Animate exists because centering the voices of black women will greatly improve the quality and scope of the art. When one controls her narrative, she owns her power. When she shares her narrative, she shares her power.

In 2020, we will expand our annual Boot Camp and continue to redefine the norm with original content. As Black Women Animate grows, it is my desire to create lasting change with more partners in the industry. When you read the words Black Women Animate, it is my hope that you are called to invite more women and people of color into the Hollywood dream.

Taylor K. Shaw has produced content for Viceland, Comedy Central and the Chicago Tribune. Shaw has also established an ongoing partnership with Cartoon Network Studios. She’s the founder and CEO of Black Women Animate.

More Artisans

  • Debbie Allen Gracie Awards

    Black History Month: Celebrating African American Choreographers and Dancers

    When you think of famous choreographers, one of the first people who probably comes to mind is Debbie Allen. Also a dancer, a director and an actress, she has done it all. Allen made her Broadway debut in “Purlie,” but gained recognition as Lydia Grant in both the TV and film versions of “Fame.” She [...]

  • The Call of the Wild

    'Call of the Wild' Composer on How Music Became Protagonist Dog's Voice

    Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild” ranks as one of the most famous books about a canine ever written. So director Chris Sanders knew that the composer of his film adaptation simply had to be a dog lover. Luckily, Sanders’ “How to Train Your Dragon” composer, John Powell, has two standard poodles. And when [...]

  • rest of us

    Aisling Chin-Yee on Her Directorial Feature Debut 'The Rest of Us'

    Aisling Chin-Yee had been working as a producer on documentaries and shorts for 15 years, telling stories that focused on women and marginalized groups, before taking the filmmaking reins herself. “That’s where my creative desires needed to be explored,” Chin-Yee said of her ambitions to write and direct more. Her big break behind the camera [...]

  • Shaun the sheep

    How '80s Sci-Fi Films Inspired 'Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon'

    Shaun, everyone’s favorite sheep, is back, and this time he’s facing aliens and robots in “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.” Directors Will Becher and Richard Phelan teamed together on this film for their first full-length collaboration. While the two have been working at Aardman Studios, Phelan’s background was as a story artist and Becher’s [...]

  • Emma Movie 2020

    Opulence and Frugality Inform the Look of the Latest Take on Jane Austen's 'Emma'

    Jane Austen’s “Emma” is a world of elegance and refinement; its story centers on class distinction and the power of vanity, and how those cause tension between friends and lovers. The challenge for costumer Alexandra Byrne and production designer Kave Quinn to help director Autumn de Wilde deliver her vision of the classic, which hits [...]

  • Avenue 5 HBO

    How 'Avenue 5' Set Designer Used 3D Tech to Create Spaceship Locales

    Simon Bowles designed the massive set of the Judd spaceship on HBO’s “Avenue 5” with one central thought in mind: It doesn’t matter how beautiful an environment is when you realize you might be trapped in it forever. “I’ve designed these types of enclosed spaces before,” says the production designer, who collaborated with series creator [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad