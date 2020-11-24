‘Amélie’ Grammy Nomination Is First to Score With London Cast Recording Since 1999

Only twice in the history of the Grammy Awards has a London cast recording ever scored a nomination in the Best Musical Theater album category — first in 1984, when “Cats” won, and again in 1999 when the London cast recording of “Chicago” was nominated.

This year, “Amélie” was among the albums to land a nomination alongside, “American Utopia on Broadway” (Original Cast), “Jagged Little Pill” (Original Broadway Cast), “Little Shop of Horrors” (The New Off-Broadway Cast), “The Prince of Egypt” (Original Cast) and “Soft Power” (Original Cast).

With the Broadway season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and on an indefinite hiatus, shows like “Caroline, or Change,” “The Music Man” and “Company” were postponed and rescheduled for later dates, with “Diana” going to Netflix.

“Amélie” ran on the London’s West End from November 2019 to Feb. 20 and was based on the Oscar-winning film. The West End cast starred: Audrey Brisson in the title role and Caolan McCarthy from “The Plough and the Stars” as Hippolito/Elton John.

The London cast recording was eligible after the recording academy ruled, “All recordings of scores of musical theater works created to support an underlying dramatic intention or theme can be considered. This includes recordings of Off-Broadway, Broadway, regional works, studio cast recordings, concept albums, “live,” “in concert” television performances, and revivals.”

Notably, “The Prince of Egypt” cast album also landed a Grammy nomination. The album was released on Nov. 20 and was scheduled for a limited 39-week engagement from Feb. 5 to Oct. 31, 2020, in London, but the pandemic forced the production to close on March 17. The production was directed by Scott Schwartz and the cast featured Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses and Alexia Khadime as Miriam.



The 63 Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.