‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Joker’ Land Nominations for ICG Publicist Awards

The additional nominees for the 57th annual ICG Publicist Awards have been announced. The publicists behind Oscar-nominated movies “The Irishman,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” are up for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign.

Rachel Aberly, Michelle Alt, Kira Feola, Alex Kang and Carol McConnaughey are nominated for publicist of the year. Aberly and her team at 42 West are behind four of this year’s Oscar best picture nominees, including “Joker,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “1917.” The team also worked on “Avengers: Endgame,” but Disney publicists Feola and Kang have also received nominations for their work.

Gold Derby’s (which shares its parent company, PMC, with Variety) Tom O’Neil is up for the press award.

As previously announced, Ava DuVernay will receive the television showman of the year award and Emmy winner Don Mischer will be honored with its lifetime achievement award.

The awards will be handed out on Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. See the nominees below.

Les Mason Award For Career Achievement In Publicity

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Stephen Huvane – Slate Pr

Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.

Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist

David Waldman – Paramount Pictures

Publicist Of The Year Award

Rachel Aberly – 42 West

Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures

Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios

Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios

Carol Mcconnaughey – Unit Publicist

Press Award

Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly

Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

Amanda Salas – Fox 11

Adam Weissler – Extra TV

International Media Award

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)

Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia)

Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA(Philippines)

Gill Pringle – Filmink.com (Uk)

Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (Uk)

Excellence In Unit Still Photography Award For Motion Pictures

Matt Kennedy

Justin Lubin

Daniel Mcfadden

Hopper Stone

Niko Tavernise

Excellence In Unit Still Photography Award For Television

Beth Dubber

Justin Lubin

Nicole Rivelli

Jojo Whilden

Nicole Wilder