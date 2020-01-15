×

‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Joker’ Land Nominations for ICG Publicist Awards

Avengers: Endgame
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel/Disney

The additional nominees for the 57th annual ICG Publicist Awards have been announced. The publicists behind Oscar-nominated movies “The Irishman,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” are up for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign.

Rachel Aberly, Michelle Alt, Kira Feola, Alex Kang and Carol McConnaughey are nominated for publicist of the year. Aberly and her team at 42 West are behind four of this year’s Oscar best picture nominees, including “Joker,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “1917.” The team also worked on “Avengers: Endgame,” but Disney publicists Feola and Kang have also received nominations for their work.

Gold Derby’s (which shares its parent company, PMC, with Variety) Tom O’Neil is up for the press award.

As previously announced, Ava DuVernay will receive the television showman of the year award and Emmy winner Don Mischer will be honored with its lifetime achievement award.

The awards will be handed out on Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. See the nominees below.

Les Mason Award For Career Achievement In Publicity

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Stephen Huvane – Slate Pr
Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.
Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist
David Waldman – Paramount Pictures

Publicist Of The Year Award

Rachel Aberly – 42 West
Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures
Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios
Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios
Carol Mcconnaughey – Unit Publicist

Press Award

Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly
Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
Amanda Salas – Fox 11
Adam Weissler – Extra TV

International Media Award

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)
Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia)
Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA(Philippines)
Gill Pringle – Filmink.com (Uk)
Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (Uk)

Excellence In Unit Still Photography Award For Motion Pictures

Matt Kennedy
Justin Lubin
Daniel Mcfadden
Hopper Stone
Niko Tavernise

Excellence In Unit Still Photography Award For Television

Beth Dubber
Justin Lubin
Nicole Rivelli
Jojo Whilden
Nicole Wilder

