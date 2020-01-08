×

Director Mati Diop Discusses Her Artisan Vision for ‘Atlantics’

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atlantics
CREDIT: Atlantics/Courtesy of Netflix

French actress-filmmaker Mati Diop spent over three and a half years working on her feature directing debut “Atlantics.” The idea of telling a story about immigration was always something she had wanted to do.

In her short film, “Atlantiques,” Diop, whose family is from Senegal, looked at the immigration story, of men who make the journey from Senegal in search of a better life. Enlarging the canvas into the feature-length “Atlantics” allowed Diop to explore the immigration idea further and look at the lives of those left behind by immigration.

But it took a vision and collaboration of people she had worked with and complete strangers to bring it together.

With the exception of pro soccer player-actor Ibrahima Mbaye, her cast was a group of unknowns with no acting experience, plucked from the streets of Dakar. Diop wanted to work with people who had experienced the reality of the issues she was addressing in her film. “It was important to me that the people that brought these characters to live had lived through the experience and could connect to the social reality of the characters.”

Diop recruited Mbaye to help workshop with the actors, walking them through dialogue and to help them develop a bond while discussing the basics of acting and explaining her vision.

Popular on Variety

Dusty construction sites, fleeting night shots in a city that Diop describes as “creative and beautiful” and the elements features in the cinematography.  When it came to the visual identity of the film, Diop says that it was firmly rooted and built in her previous films. Claire Mathon served as the film’s cinematographer. “I spoke to her about Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s work because I liked the mood of his films. He’s really into stories rooted in naturalism,” says Diop. She addsthat she discussed ideas about lighting the inside of the club and recommended Michael Mann. “His night filmmaking in films like ‘Collateral’ and ‘Miami Vice’ were inspirations.”

Although Diop had written the script, she didn’t want to just show up on set and shoot what was on the page. “I wanted to disrupt things a little. I needed to question things,” Diop says. Through that, she says needed to connect “The actors, the music and the rhythm.”

Fatima Al Qaridi came on as the film’s composer and Diop brought her in early to help since music played such a key role in the film. Al Qaridi was based in Europe, while Diop was shooting in Senegal. “She would send me music or play it over the phone, and I’d use that to help build this architecture.”

Editor Aël Dallier Vega had to orchestrate adding in the VFX of the film, its score and the French subtitles. “I had to figure out when to add music in and when to take it out,” Diop says. “It was such an ambitious collaboration,” admits Diop of their partnership as they worked to establish the film’s rhythm and ensure that all the themes and elements perfectly glued together to tell the story of “Atlantics.”

More Artisans

  • Atlantics

    Director Mati Diop Discusses Her Artisan Vision for 'Atlantics'

    French actress-filmmaker Mati Diop spent over three and a half years working on her feature directing debut “Atlantics.” The idea of telling a story about immigration was always something she had wanted to do. In her short film, “Atlantiques,” Diop, whose family is from Senegal, looked at the immigration story, of men who make the [...]

  • IRM_DAY032_110117_0719538.raf

    ICG Publicists Awards Unveil 2020 Nominations

    The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign. The publicity teams behind Netflix’s “The Irishman,’ Warner Bros’ “Joker,” and Universal’s “Us” are among the nominee of the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards which will be handed out on Feb. 2.The [...]

  • The Lion King 2019 Special Effects

    VFX Awards Contenders on Display at Disney Bake-Off

    Following its record-busting 2019 box-office haul, Disney celebrated many of its biggest hits with its first VFX bake-off on Monday with five films and their VFX teams. They included such global juggernauts as “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King,” “Captain Marvel” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Also participating in the bake-off was “Alita: Battle [...]

  • DOLEMITE IS MY NAME!, 2019, DOL_Unit_06112.RAF

    'Dolemite Is My Name': How Wigs Became Key to Eddie Murphy's Look

    For Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer and Vera Steimberg — the hair and makeup team behind “Dolemite Is My Name” — the biggest challenge was to create the likeness of the real-life characters being portrayed on-screen in the Netflix film. Eddie Murphy portrays Rudy Ray Moore in the comedy that centers on the rise of the [...]

  • Game of Thronescredit: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Toy Story 4' Top Visual Effects Society Nominations

    HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” dominated the Visual Effects Society’s nominations, scoring six nods each. Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” and Disney’s “Toy Story 4” followed close behind with five nominations a piece. “Captain Marvel,” “Gemini Man,” “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” “The Lion King,” “The Irishman,” “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “1917” [...]

  • Beanpole Un Certain Regard Cannes

    How Research Prompted 'Beanpole' Director Kantemir Balagov to Shoot in Color

    When director Kantemir Balagov first planned his post World War II drama, “Beanpole,” he had intended to shoot in black and white and wanted to show the gray reality of war. As Balagov dug deeper into stories about women who returned from the war, he learned that these women helped escape the gray realities of [...]

  • Dipping bread in wine, known as

    How 'The Irishman' DP Rodrigo Prieto Juggled Menace and Beauty

    Martin Scorsese first informed cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto about “The Irishman” on the set of “Silence.” Prieto went away, read the script and immediately said yes to it. With the storyline spanning five decades, one of the first challenges Prieto looked at was how to create distinct looks for the passing of time. “I emulated the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad