‘Parasite,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Win Top Honors at Art Directors Guild Awards

The winners for the 24th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards were handed out Saturday night in Downtown LA at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Lee Ha-Jun (“Parasite”) won in the contemporary film category and Barbara Ling (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) won for contemporary period film.

For those following the guild and Oscar race, winners at the ADG Awards have gone on to win 15 out of 23 times in best production design.

Debra Wilson kicked off the evening by promising she would “move the show along.”

Denis Villeneuve introduced the William Cameron Menzies Award, which was presented posthumously to Syd Mead. The director who worked with him on “Blade Runner 2049” called him “the master of design.”

Mead was 86 years old when he died last December. “He was a visual futurist and an explorer,” Villeneuve said.

Mead, who created concept art for films such as “Blade Runner,” “Aliens” and “Tron,” left his mark in many movies with his visual style and signature. “He was influential and created revolutionary movie designs,” Villeneuve said.

Stephen Myles Berger was honored with the guild’s lifetime achievement award. Berger worked on the sets for “Home Alone” and “Basic Instinct”

Joe Alves received the second lifetime achievement award of the night. Alves, a longtime collaborator with Steven Spielberg (“Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”) thanked the carpenters and his art department.

Alves said, “As designers, we take worlds and we build them.” He added, “We also build sharks.”

Jack Johnson and Denis Olsen also received lifetime achievement awards. Roland Anderson and Bill Creber were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

In the TV field, winners included “The Umbrella Academy,” “The Big Bang Theory, “Chernobyl” and “Russian Doll.”

See the full winners list below.

PERIOD FILM

“Ford v Ferrari,” François Audouy
“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw
“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent
“Joker,” Mark Friedberg
“1917,” Dennis Gassner
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling (WINNER)

FANTASY FILM

“Ad Astra,” Kevin Thompson
“Aladdin,” Gemma Jackson
“Avengers: Endgame,” Charles Wood (WINNER)
“Dumbo,” Rick Heinrichs
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Patrick Tatopoulos
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

CONTEMPORARY FILM

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Jade Healy
“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” Kevin Kavanaugh
“Knives Out,” David Crank
“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun (WINNER)
“Us,” Ruth De Jong

ANIMATED FILM

“Abominable,” Max Boas
“Frozen 2,” Michael Giaimo
“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Pierre-Olivier Vincent
“The Lion King,” James Chinlund
“Toy Story 4,” Bob Pauley (WINNER)

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“A Series of Unfortunate Events: ‘Penultimate Peril: Part 1,’” Bo Welch
“The Crown: ‘Aberfan,’” Martin Childs
“Game of Thrones: ‘The Bells,’” Deborah Riley
“The Mandalorian: ‘Chapter One,’” Andrew L. Jones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: ‘Ep. 305, Ep. 308,’” Bill Groom (WINNER)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Big Little Lies: ‘What Have They Done?’ ‘The Bad Mother,’ ‘I Want to Know,’” John Paino
“The Boys: ‘The Female of the Species,’” Dave Blass
“Euphoria: ‘The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,’ ‘And Salt the Earth Behind You,’” Kay Lee
“The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘Mayday,’” Elizabeth Williams
“The Umbrella Academy: ‘We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals,’” Mark Worthington (WINNER)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Black Mirror: ‘Striking Vipers,’” Anne Beauchamp
“Catch-22,” David Gropman
“Chernobyl,” Luke Hull (WINNER)
“Deadwood,” Maria Caso
“Fosse/Verdon,” Alex DiGerlando

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Barry: ‘ronny/lily,’” Tyler B. Robinson
“Fleabag: ‘Ep. 5,’” Jonathan Paul Green
“GLOW: ‘Up, Up, Up,’” Todd Fjelsted
“The Good Place: ‘Employee of the Bearimy,’ ‘Help Is Other People,’” Ian Phillips
“Russian Doll: ‘Nothing in This World is Easy,’” Michael Bricker (WINNER)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory: ‘The Stockholm Syndrome,’ ‘The Conference Valuation,’ ‘The Propagation Proposition,’” John Shaffner (WINNER)
“The Cool Kids: ‘Vegas, Baby!’” Stephan Olson
“Family Reunion: ‘Remember Black Elvis?’” Aiyanna Trotter
“No Good Nick: ‘The Italian Job,’” Kristan Andrews
“Will & Grace: ‘Family, Trip,’ ‘The Things We Do for Love,’ ‘Conscious Coupling,’” Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s Tough Out There,” Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel,” Emma Fairley
MedMen: “The New Normal,” James Chinlund (WINNER)
Portal for Facebook: “A Very Muppet Portal Launch,” Alex DiGerlando
Taylor Swift: “Lover,” Kurt Gefke

VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

“Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” Monica Sotto (WINNER)
“91st Oscars,” David Korins
“Rent: Live,” Jason Sherwood
“Saturday Night Live: ‘1764 Emma Stone,’ ‘1762 Sandra Oh,’ ‘1760 John Mulaney,’” Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee
“Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour,” Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin

