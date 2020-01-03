‘Joker,’ ‘1917’ and ‘The Irishman’ Among Nominees for American Society of Cinematographers Awards

The American Society of Cinematographers has announced nominees in film for the 34th annual ASC Awards.

The TV and documentary nominations were announced last November, with FX’s “Legion” earning two nominations. “Honeyland,” “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” and “Obscuro Barroco” were nominated in the documentary category.

Roger Deakins received his 16th nomination from the ASC for his work on “1917.” Deakins has previously won four ASC Awards for his work on “The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” “Skyfall” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Robert Richardson received his 11th nomination for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Phedon Papamichael (“Ford v. Ferrari”) and “The Irishman’s” Rodrigo Prieto both earned their third nomination from the society.

“Joker” cinematographer Lawrence Sher is a first-time nominee.

Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”), Natasha Braier (“Honey Boy”) and Jasper Wolf (“Monos”) will be honored with the Spotlight Award. This award was introduced by the society in 2014 for films that might not receive a theatrical release.

Full list of nominees below:

Popular on Variety

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917”

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse”

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”

Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”

Documentary

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland

Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)

M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)

Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)

Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)

C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History)

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)

Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)

David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC)

P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)

Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)

Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)

The 34th Annual ASC Awards ceremony takes place on Saturday, January 25.