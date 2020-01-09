×

Lauren Shuler Donner, Tina Hirsch and Alan Heim to Be Honored at ACE Eddies

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tina Hirsch Lauren Shuler Donner Alan Heim Cathy Repola
CREDIT: Courtesy of ACE

Producer Lauren Shuler Donner will be honored at the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Jan. 17. Film editors Alan Heim, ACE and Tina Hirsch, ACE have been tapped to receive career achievement award.

Cathy Repola will be bestowed with ACE’s Heritage Award, a prize handed to an individual for their commitment to furthering the image of film editors.

The Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award will be presented to Donner. With a career that spans over four decades, Donner’s films have grossed $7 billion worldwide.

Her first feature was producing 1983’s “Mr. Mom.” Her notable credits include “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Free Willy” and the X-Men franchise.

“Lauren Shuler Donner is nothing short of a dynamo,” stated the ACE board of directors. “Her films have grossed billions worldwide and engaged audiences for almost 40 years. She is responsible for some of the most exciting franchises in film history and consistently champions great storytelling in all mediums. We are thrilled to celebrate her career thus far and can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.”

Heim has collaborated with the likes of Sidney Lumet, Bob Fosse and John Hughes. He once said he loves to mold the performances while looking for the best takes. By picking out the best takes and maintaining the integrity of the performances, Heim went on to win the Oscar for “All That Jazz.”

Popular on Variety

Hirsch made history when she was elected as the first female president of American Cinema Editors in 2000.

Hirsch worked with Roger Corman before going on to work with Joe Dante on “Gremlins.” She worked with Steven Spielberg and Dante when she edited “Twilight Zone: The Movie.”

Repola has worked with the Motion Pictures Editors Guild since 1992 in several high positions.

ACE president Stephen Rivkin noted, “This year’s Career Achievement and Heritage Award honorees have immeasurably contributed to the legacy of ACE and the craft and business of film editing. It’s a very special year for us to be recognizing their achievements.”

The full list of ACE Eddie Awards nominees was previously announced on Dec. 11 and will be hosted by “The Good Place’s” D’Arcy Carden.

More Artisans

  • Tina Hirsch Lauren Shuler Donner Alan

    Lauren Shuler Donner, Tina Hirsch and Alan Heim to Be Honored at ACE Eddies

    Producer Lauren Shuler Donner will be honored at the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Jan. 17. Film editors Alan Heim, ACE and Tina Hirsch, ACE have been tapped to receive career achievement award. Cathy Repola will be bestowed with ACE’s Heritage Award, a prize handed to an individual for their commitment to furthering the [...]

  • Werner Herzog to Be Honored by

    Werner Herzog to Be Honored by American Society of Cinematographers

    Werner Herzog will be honored by the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) with its board of governors award. Herzog has been producing, writing and directing films for over seven decades. His work carries a stamp of surrealness and exoticness to it, whether he’s sitting down with former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev in “Meeting Gorbachev” [...]

  • Taika Waititi jojo Rabbit BTS

    Director Taika Waititi on His 'Jojo Rabbit' Crew: 'I Like Working With Nice People'

    To deliver the “anti-hate satire” of “Jojo Rabbit,” the story of a German boy who idolizes his own particular vision of Hitler before slowly learning the truth, director Taika Waititi followed a simple philosophy when it came to assembling his crew: “I like working with nice people.”  Most of the members had previously collaborated with [...]

  • Atlantics

    Director Mati Diop Discusses Her Artisan Vision for 'Atlantics'

    French actress-filmmaker Mati Diop spent over three and a half years working on her feature directing debut “Atlantics.” The idea of telling a story about immigration was always something she had wanted to do. In her short film, “Atlantiques,” Diop, whose family is from Senegal, looked at the immigration story, of men who make the [...]

  • IRM_DAY032_110117_0719538.raf

    ICG Publicists Awards Unveil 2020 Nominations

    The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign. The publicity teams behind Netflix’s “The Irishman,’ Warner Bros’ “Joker,” and Universal’s “Us” are among the nominee of the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards which will be handed out on Feb. 2.The [...]

  • The Lion King 2019 Special Effects

    VFX Awards Contenders on Display at Disney Bake-Off

    Following its record-busting 2019 box-office haul, Disney celebrated many of its biggest hits with its first VFX bake-off on Monday with five films and their VFX teams. They included such global juggernauts as “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King,” “Captain Marvel” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Also participating in the bake-off was “Alita: Battle [...]

  • DOLEMITE IS MY NAME!, 2019, DOL_Unit_06112.RAF

    'Dolemite Is My Name': How Wigs Became Key to Eddie Murphy's Look

    For Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer and Vera Steimberg — the hair and makeup team behind “Dolemite Is My Name” — the biggest challenge was to create the likeness of the real-life characters being portrayed on-screen in the Netflix film. Eddie Murphy portrays Rudy Ray Moore in the comedy that centers on the rise of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad