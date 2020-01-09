Lauren Shuler Donner, Tina Hirsch and Alan Heim to Be Honored at ACE Eddies

Producer Lauren Shuler Donner will be honored at the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Jan. 17. Film editors Alan Heim, ACE and Tina Hirsch, ACE have been tapped to receive career achievement award.

Cathy Repola will be bestowed with ACE’s Heritage Award, a prize handed to an individual for their commitment to furthering the image of film editors.

The Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award will be presented to Donner. With a career that spans over four decades, Donner’s films have grossed $7 billion worldwide.

Her first feature was producing 1983’s “Mr. Mom.” Her notable credits include “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Free Willy” and the X-Men franchise.

“Lauren Shuler Donner is nothing short of a dynamo,” stated the ACE board of directors. “Her films have grossed billions worldwide and engaged audiences for almost 40 years. She is responsible for some of the most exciting franchises in film history and consistently champions great storytelling in all mediums. We are thrilled to celebrate her career thus far and can’t wait to see what she’ll do next.”

Heim has collaborated with the likes of Sidney Lumet, Bob Fosse and John Hughes. He once said he loves to mold the performances while looking for the best takes. By picking out the best takes and maintaining the integrity of the performances, Heim went on to win the Oscar for “All That Jazz.”

Hirsch made history when she was elected as the first female president of American Cinema Editors in 2000.

Hirsch worked with Roger Corman before going on to work with Joe Dante on “Gremlins.” She worked with Steven Spielberg and Dante when she edited “Twilight Zone: The Movie.”

Repola has worked with the Motion Pictures Editors Guild since 1992 in several high positions.

ACE president Stephen Rivkin noted, “This year’s Career Achievement and Heritage Award honorees have immeasurably contributed to the legacy of ACE and the craft and business of film editing. It’s a very special year for us to be recognizing their achievements.”

The full list of ACE Eddie Awards nominees was previously announced on Dec. 11 and will be hosted by “The Good Place’s” D’Arcy Carden.