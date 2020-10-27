‘One Night in Miami’ Designer Awarded Golden Key at 2020 Key West Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Francine Jamison-Tanchuk and Oscar-winning director Julia Reichert will be the recipients of the prestigious Golden Key Awards at the 2020 Key West Film Festival, which takes place November 18-22. The full program will be announced on October 29.

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck’s work is on display in Regina King’s directorial debut, “One Night in Miami”, slated for release by Amazon Studios this Christmas and already being mentioned as a top Oscar contender. Jamison-Tanchuck’s career spans over 40 years, and her credits include, “Just Mercy”, “Detroit”, “Roman J. Israel, Esq,” “Birth of a Nation” and many more.

Jamison-Tanchuck was the first African-American Costume Designer hired at Paramount Studios, as well as Disney. The Festival will present her with its Golden Key for Excellence in Costume Design award to honor her versatile talents, which have been showcased in everything from period costume dramas to contemporary pop-cultural trendsetting films.

She will also participate in a discussion of her work which will feature clips from “One Night in Miami”, to be moderated by Dr. Deborah Nadoolman Landis.

Michael Tuckman, Director of Programming of the Key West Film Festival, says, “With a major theme of our programming this year being films by and about women, it is only fitting that we would honor two of the most dynamic women working in the industry with our highest honor, the Golden Key Award. Both women have been trailblazers in their fields, not only breaking down barriers to start their own careers, but opening doors for women to follow in their footsteps.”

Julia Reichert will also be honored. Her student film at Antioch College, “Growing Up Female” was the first feature documentary of the modern Women’s Movement. She was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Documentary for “Maids” and “Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists.” Her film “A Lion in the House” (made with Steven Bognar) won a Primetime Emmy. Reichert and Bognar won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Documentary for “American Factory”.

The Festival will screen her latest feature, “9 to 5: Story of a Movement,” on which she again partnered with Bognar, along with a special 40th Anniversary screening of the 1980 narrative film “9 to 5,” which was inspired by the movement captured in her documentary.

Past recipients of the Golden Key Award include Burt Reynolds, Marisa Tomei, Kimberly Peirce, Tom Skerritt, Lois Smith, Mariel Hemingway, Paul Verhoeven, and Alan Cumming.

The Festival’s Critics Focus program, enhanced with the juried Critics’ Prize, together with the Costume Design Focus, marks the Key West Film Festival as a vital stop on the awards season’s fall festival circuit, with programs designed to support film criticism and craft while giving audiences greater context and perspective through public conversations guided by expert voices.