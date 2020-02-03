×

How ‘Jarhead’ Helped ‘1917’ Production Designer Dennis Gassner Build War Sets

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
1917 Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal/François Duhamel

Seven-time Oscar nominee Dennis Gassner (“Blade Runner 2029,” “Jarhead”) was in Alaska recovering from back surgery when he got an interesting email.

“Do not do the ‘Bond’ film,” it read. “I have a film that’s very ambitious. Sending script now.”

The note, Gassner recalls, was from director Sam Mendes, who he’d previously worked with on 2005’s “Jarhead” and 2012’s “Skyfall.” The film in question was “1917,” his World War I epic that’s now earned 10 Oscar nominations. Two hours after Mendes first sent over the screenplay, Gassner was on board.

From burning oil fields to bomb sites, and soldiers on the ground in Saudi Arabia, Gassner said his on-set building experiences from “Jarhead” proved beneficial in capturing the atrocities of war. But bringing Mendes World War I vision to life in “1917” still had its challenges.

“We were going to show things that were uncomfortable for the audience, but we were going to do it in a way that is artistic and tells the story for them,” Gassner said.

“1917” is set during the First World War and follows two young British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) tasked with delivering a dangerous message that could save thousands of lives. For one scene, Gassner had to create a collapsing bridge for MacKay’s character Schofield to climb over. Gassner worked with location manager, Emma Pill to find the perfect location.

Popular on Variety

“I told her, ‘I don’t know what this is really going to be. I think it’s going to be a canal and a bridge,’” Gassner said.

Pill had put feelers out all over the United Kingdom to find the ideal spot, later sending Gassner photographs. After whittling the selection down to two possible locations, Gassner took a trip to Liverpool.

“I just sat there and thought it was impossible. I thought it was going to be costly, but it gave me a sense of what this would be like.” Gassner said. “I went up to Glasgow to the other location and figured it out in five minutes.”

From there, Gassner went back to the concept artist and presented the work to Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Another scene that takes place at a burning church was created on the backlot at Shepperton Studios. Again, Mendes, Deakins and Gassner worked in close collaboration with the art department. Every step was choreographed to the script.

“It was only because of ‘Jarhead’ and ‘Skyfall’ that I knew how to destroy that set.” Gassner said. “We had done that in ‘Skyfall– when they’re running from the burning house.”

Deakins lit the scene while timed flares created shadows and Schofield runs through the devastation. The goal of the film was to sustain a feeling of imagining what it was like to be these soldiers. Through Deakins’ camera work and Gassner’s set building, Mendes thrusts us into the trenches and into war.

“I don’t know when I finally drew a breath,” Gassner said. “Maybe during the Cherry blossoms moment.”

More Artisans

  • 1917 Movie

    How 'Jarhead' Helped '1917' Production Designer Dennis Gassner Build War Sets

    Seven-time Oscar nominee Dennis Gassner (“Blade Runner 2029,” “Jarhead”) was in Alaska recovering from back surgery when he got an interesting email. “Do not do the ‘Bond’ film,” it read. “I have a film that’s very ambitious. Sending script now.” The note, Gassner recalls, was from director Sam Mendes, who he’d previously worked with on [...]

  • Oscar Nominee Daria Kascheev on the

    Why Oscar-Nominated Animated Short 'Daughter' is Truly Personal to Director Daria Kashcheev

    Director Daria Kashcheev’s Oscar-nominated animated short “Daughter” examines the relationship between a daughter and her father. It’s a story that forced Kascheev to look at her own relationship with her parents while she was writing the story. When Kashcheev was developing the story five years ago, she looked at her own parents and why they [...]

  • Jan 30 2020RuPauls DragRacePhotos By Denise

    RuPaul and Choreographer Jamal Sims on Bringing 'Drag Race' to Vegas

    “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has arrived to Las Vegas. Directors RuPaul and Jamal Sims, who also serves as the show’s choreographer, have taken all the audience-loving elements of the TV show to a live show right on the strip. “It’s the audience, they want it,” RuPaul says when asked why this was the next step in [...]

  • Jojo Rabbit Parasite Ford V Ferrari

    Oscar-Nominated Editors Helped Create a Wide Range of Worlds and Tones

    Parasite’s” historic Oscar nominations haul includes editor Yang Jinmo, who won for dramatic feature at the Jan. 17 American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards. Yang’s win for “Parasite” was the first time a film in a foreign language won. Historically, in 11 of the past 15 years, the winner of the dramatic feature ACE award has [...]

  • Brad Pitt Ad Astra

    Sound Mixing and Sound Editing Work Together to Create Sonic Depth

    Sound mixing and sound editing are still the office Oscar pool ballot busters. Even the Academy is considering combining the categories. But they are different disciplines, and this year’s crop of nominees illustrates the wide range of skills needed to make a movie sound good. Last year’s sound editing winners were John Warhurst and Nina [...]

  • Bombshell Charlize Theron John Lithgow

    Prosthetics, 3D Scans and Dummies All Played a Part in Hair and Make-Up Contenders

    Ever since audiences got their first look at Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” Kazu Hiro seemed like the Oscar front-runner for hair and makeup gold. But there are no certainties when it comes to the Academy Awards, and the other nominees in the makeup and hair category are strong challengers, recognizing Nicki Ledermann’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad