Never-Before-Seen Thomas Kinkade Art Released for Galleries Hit By Coronavirus

Rare and never-before-seen artwork by famed artist Thomas Kinkade has been released by the Kinkade Family Foundation. The foundation has partnered with New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), to release the prints in support of its members and art galleries nationally.

Millions of Americans have been left unemployed due to coronavirus, and the arts and entertainment industry has been hit hard with at least 95% of union workers left jobless.

Famous for his scenic landscapes, Kinkade’s piece of art features a roll of toilet paper, appropriately named “Untitled (Toilet Paper)” It represents a key symbol of the COVID-19 crisis and its shortages on household supplies, like toilet paper. Kinkade painted it in 1978.

The foundation said, “Both NADA and The Kinkade Family Foundation understand the vital importance of supporting galleries and artists, and acknowledge the significant financial toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon the arts community.”

Kinkade’s daughter Winsor said, “When he was alive, our father always helped in any way he could, with whatever resources he had. He had a long history of helping people in vulnerable times, and not just the very public millions he raised for charities during natural disasters, but everyday people around him who were struggling. There is so much more to our dad than most people know, and he struggled with his own demons throughout his life. When a family friend who knew about this secret painting suggested we do something with it to help the community he always admired, we acted quickly with a 100% conviction, the way he would have.”

Both a limited edition and open edition of the print are available for sale on the foundation’s website. and a 100 piece jigsaw puzzle of the print is also available for purchase.

Proceeds from “Untitled (Toilet Paper)” will go to NADA’s fund to support those galleries most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the foundation recently initiated a grant program for curators affected by COVID-19, geared toward both independent and museum curators working in contemporary art.

People can donate on our website without buying a print at http://www.kinkadefamilyfoundation.org/donate.