U.K. Theater Operator Delfont Mackintosh Cancels All Shows Through May

Delfont Mackintosh has canceled all performances across its theaters through May 31 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a devastating toll on the West End.

In a statement Monday morning, the theater operator confirmed the cancellations, noting, “We are so sorry that in these testing and difficult times, you are not able to enjoy the show you have booked for.”

Delfont Mackintosh theaters span eight venues in London, including the Gielgud, Noël Coward, Novello, Prince Edward, Prince of Wales, Sondheim (formally Queen’s), Victoria Palace and Wyndham’s. Current shows include “Hamilton,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Mary Poppins” and “Leopoldstadt.”

The decision comes days after the Ambassador Theatre Group announced that all performances at ATG venues, which similarly host some of the West End’s biggest musicals, have also been suspended until May 31.

The London venues impacted by the closure include: Apollo Victoria Theatre, Ambassadors Theatre, Lyceum Theatre and Savoy Theatre. The shows affected include “The Lion King,” “9 to 5 The Musical,” “Pretty Woman,” “The Woman In Black” and “Wicked.”

It had previously been announced that all West End shows had been postponed through April 26, but that date has now been extended as the U.K. battles the COVID-19 outbreak.

The West End went dark on March 16, with close to 50 productions affected. However, theater is slowly adapting to the lockdown, with successful online initiatives so far staged by the National Theatre, as well as a YouTube channel of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals that went live with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Friday night, drawing more than one million views in 24 hours.