×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Short Season, Globes & Netflix: Why Hollywood Should Just Stop Complaining Already

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscar Statue Oscars Placeholder
CREDIT: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

In Hollywood, awards season is the season of complaining.

There are times when I have to stop and tell myself to just shut up. Why? Because I catch myself kvetching too much. We’re all guilty of it — and we all have to stop. 

Here are five things Hollywood loves to whine about and why the moaning and groaning must come to an end.

The shortened awards season isn’t as bad as everyone wants you to believe. Sure, deadlines have been squeezed, and it does feel like we’re on a hamster wheel trying to get everything done because the Academy pushed the 2020 Oscars to Feb. 9. But let’s be honest — if the season were as long as it usually is, we’d be complaining about, well, how long it is. So, enjoy the shorter timeline, book a vacation in February or get a head start on planning for SXSW.

Awards season means a lot of parties. From glitzy red-carpet galas to more intimate tastemaker screenings and receptions, there’s so much you could do on any given night. But how many times have we heard ourselves sighing about how tired we are, that party-hopping is so exhausting, valet lines are too crowded and the food at many — if not most — of these events is either bland or too scarce. There’s no doubt that late nights can encroach on our sleep, and getting up in the morning can be tough. But we’re talking about parties and screenings. It may be work, but getting paid to attend parties and screenings isn’t exactly hard labor. Just remember to hydrate and keep your alcohol consumption to a minimum.

Netflix is not the grim reaper of cinema and the multiplex. Can we just stop debating whether the streamer is going to kill movies as we know them? The fact is, it’s financing a ton of films. Forget whether you like “The Irishman” or not: Martin Scorsese wouldn’t have been able to make his movie without Netflix money. His longtime home, Paramount, refused to finance the pricey pic. So Netflix has every right to release it as it sees fit. If audiences want to watch it at home — or even on their iPhone or iWatch — so be it. It may feel like the streamer has hijacked the season because “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story” and to a lesser extent “The Two Popes” have proved strong contenders for Oscar recognition. Maybe that’s due in part to Netflix’s aggressive and extravagant campaigns, but I believe it’s because people really do like the movies. In other words, if you’re not a fan of streaming, cancel your subscriptions, get off the couch and head to a theater — but please stop trying to convince us that Netflix is the devil.

The Globes are more important than we like to admit. As much as we chide the HFPA membership for a fondness for swag and selfies with celebrities, studios and awards consultants bend over backward to make them happy. If the Globes were just a boozy party and not an awards show with cred, then why does everyone wake up at the crack of dawn for its nominations announcement? Why does everyone show up at the Hilton for the big show? And why do all the studios spend big money for their after-parties? It’s because, like it or not, the Globes matter.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Looking back to the end of summer and the beginning of fall, there was much hand-wringing about awards season being a dud and uninspiring because the movies on the horizon didn’t appear very strong. We hear this every year, and it never proves true. Not all awards season hopefuls make it past Telluride or Toronto (yeah, I’m talking to you, “Goldfinch”), but we’re never left without plenty of Oscar-worthy films and performances. 

As we inch closer to the 2020 Oscars, remember to breathe and take it all in. Try to remember that things aren’t as bad as you think they are.

In other words, stop complaining. And I will too. 

More Biz

  • 42West Hires Susie Arons as President

    42West Taps PR Veteran Susie Arons as President of Strategic Communications

    PR firm 42West has named PR veteran Susie Arons as president of strategic communications. Based in New York, Arons will oversee the bi-coastal operations of the strategic communications division and report to 42 West co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. She will work closely with 42West entertainment marketing presidents Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura. Prior [...]

  • Bob Bakish CES

    ViacomCBS Chief Bob Bakish: 'We Are Hitting the Ground Running in 2020'

    Nobody in the vast media universe is more excited to see the new year dawn than Bob Bakish. The president-CEO of ViacomCBS is eager to get moving on growth initiatives that have been on the drawing board for months. The biggest change to come from the reunion of Viacom and CBS Corp. – two halves [...]

  • V500 Logo

    Third Annual Variety500 - Our Selection Process

    The individuals chosen for Variety500 are the result of months of deliberation by the Variety editorial team. Over the course of several meetings scheduled throughout the year, we refine the list through careful analysis of each person’s merits, based on research and consultation with the industry at large. But Variety500 is not a science. Judgments [...]

  • V500 Logo

    Third Annual Variety500 Unveiled: The 500 Most Important People in Global Media

    As the year draws to a close, there’s a natural impulse in all of us to look back on the previous 12 months to see how far we’ve come in our careers. There’s no better benchmark to measure your success against than Variety500, our annual collection of the world’s most impactful people working in media [...]

  • The Mandalorian Baby Yoda

    Why 2019 Was a Year for the Ages in the Entertainment Business (Column)

    What a year it was in the media universe! Between megamergers, the launch of two major streaming services, and the birth of Baby Yoda, 2019 shaped up to be one of the most revolutionary periods in recent memory — one that ushered in a whole new era for the entertainment and media business. Continuing the [...]

  • Variety Entertainment and Media Predictions 2020

    2020 Entertainment Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It’s impossible to predict the future. If studio executives, filmmakers, musicians and showrunners knew what trends were about to take hold, they’d have gone into streaming two decades ago, bought Marvel before Disney did and invested in Spotify when it was a struggling Swedish startup. Alas. But that’s not stopping the bright minds in our [...]

  • Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named

    Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK

    Warner Music UK today announced that Briony Turner and Ed Howard have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK, effective January 1. Turner, who joined Atlantic in 2009, is upped from Co-Head of A&R for the label, while Howard is currently MD of Asylum Records UK, the Atlantic UK imprint that he joined upon its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad