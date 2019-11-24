×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pink Taco Founder Harry Morton Dead at 38

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harry MortonDeleon Tequila Launch Rocks at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, America - 05 May 2009
CREDIT: Alex Berliner/Shutterstock

Harry Morton, the businessman best known for founding L.A. establishment Pink Taco, has died. He was 38.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Morton died at his residence Saturday afternoon and the Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating. According to TMZ, Morton was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home by a family member and was pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived on the scene. No foul play is suspected, according to the report.

Morton comes from a family of restraunteurs. His father, Peter Morton, co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe, and Harry’s grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s Steakhouse.

Harry Morton founded Pink Taco in 1999 when he was 18. He also purchased The Viper Room, where Joaquin Phoenix’s brother River Phoenix died of a drug overdose in 1993, in 2008. In a 2013 review of the infamous venue after it was reimagined, Variety‘s Whitney Friedlander wrote that “Morton and his team are finding ways to prove the club is still a central music destination in Los Angeles, while also adding some sleek, modern touches.”

Morton recently made headlines for purchasing the Elvis Presley estate in Beverly Hills for $25.5 million. According to the L.A. Times, the property had been previously owned by Morton’s father for about two years. The elder Morton sold the property back in 2014 for $14.5 million.

Popular on Variety

More Vivant

  • Harry MortonDeleon Tequila Launch Rocks at

    Pink Taco Founder Harry Morton Dead at 38

    Harry Morton, the businessman best known for founding L.A. establishment Pink Taco, has died. He was 38. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Morton died at his residence Saturday afternoon and the Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating. According to TMZ, Morton was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home by a family member [...]

  • 'Pose' Star MJ Rodriguez on Pushing

    'Pose' Star MJ Rodriguez on Pushing Fashion Barriers and 'Dressing to be Seen'

    “Pose” star MJ Rodriguez loves the “tomboyish style” of her ballroom house mother character, Blanca on the FX period drama. “She can be a lady, but she can be a little masculine within her womanhood too,” she says. “Being that she’s a trans woman, she doesn’t let that hinder her. She pushes the barrier a [...]

  • Taron Egerton Fashion

    Taron Egerton's Stylist Used Elton John as Inspiration on Press Tour

    Showstopping looks: For Taron Egerton’s “Rocketman” tour, stylist Gareth Scourfield nodded to Elton John’s iconic wardrobe with bold colors, patterns and silhouettes: “We got a bit more eccentric.” May 16 “Elton is the real original showman,” says Scourfield, who met Egerton through another client, Egerton’s “Rocketman” co-star Richard Madden. “Part of Taron as a man [...]

  • Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attends

    Ayesha Curry Honored With Variety's Vivant Tastemaker Award at Napa Valley Film Festival

    The rooftop bar at the tony Archer Hotel in the heart of downtown Napa made a stunning backdrop for Variety’s Vivant party on Nov. 13. Vivant was launched at the Napa Valley Film Festival, which opened Nov. 13 with “Just Mercy.”  Variety executive VP of content Steven Gaydos introduced Variety Vivant Tastemaker honoree Ayesha Curry [...]

  • Bon Appetit at the Chase Center

    Golden State Warriors' New Stadium Boasts the Best in the Bay Area Food Scene

    Don’t expect to dine on pedestrian stadium-style eats at San Francisco’s new $1.6 billion Chase Center, built on 10-plus acres in Mission Bay. Home court for the Golden State Warriors, the arena seats 18,500 and has 37 outlets to serve patrons freshly cooked and seasonal items along with craft brews, intricate cocktails and California wines. [...]

  • Nobu Hotel Palo Alto

    High-Tech Flourishes Help Hotels Thrive in Silicon Valley

    To thrive in Silicon Valley, hotels must be up to par, technology-wise. “The Nobu brand marries the east and west to create something entirely new — it’s approachable luxury,” says Andrew Tilley, VP of hotel openings. Nobu Hotel Palo Alto (180 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto, 650-666-3311, nobuhotels.com) is the latest retreat from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, [...]

  • John Legend LVE Wine

    Celebrities Take Hands-On Approach to Making Fine Wines

    Care to sip champagne backed by Jay Z or 50 Cent? Or mellow out with a fine Chianti from Sting and Trudie Styler? Behind every wine label is an incredibly expensive team effort of surprising proportions. Wine lovers may consider making their own as the ultimate dream; however, few can afford the buy-in. Vineyards are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad