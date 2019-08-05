×

Word-of-Mouth Turned M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Sixth Sense’ Into a Sleeper Hit 20 Years Ago

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1635849d)The Sixth Sense (1999) Haley Joel Osment, Bruce WillisThe Sixth Sense - 1999
CREDIT: Moviestore/Shutterstock

It’s the 20th anniversary of “The Sixth Sense,” a success that took everybody by surprise, including the filmmakers. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan had made only two films, “Praying With Anger” and “Wide Awake,” which barely made a ripple in theaters. However, Variety reported Aug. 9, 1999, “In a surprise ending to rival the film’s twisty plot, Buena Vista’s supernatural thriller ‘The Sixth Sense’ stunned prognosticators by snatching the weekend box office title from odds-on favorite ‘The Blair Witch Project.’ The Bruce Willis starrer opened to an August record $25.8 million, according to studio estimates.” A month later, Variety declared it the “Sleeper of the Summer,” and said amid all the films with big marketing budgets and the studios’ newfound fascination with internet promotion, “Sixth Sense” had an old-fashioned reason for success: “This film has spectacular word of mouth,” Marc Pascucci, senior VP of marketing for Loews Cineplex U.S., told Variety.

Related

The film had been set to open in October, but the studio took a big gamble and opened it Aug. 6, thinking that it might do some business as summer was winding down.

A few days before the film’s opening, Variety’s reviewer predicted good box office, though he was unimpressed by the film itself, finding it “a mostly ponderous tale — moody, low-key and semi-pretentious without being scary or suspenseful for most of its running time.” He also marveled at the fact that “Few pictures have hinged their effectiveness so completely upon information withheld until the last moment” and said the pic might be “more rewarding upon second viewing.”

Indeed, many audience members flocked to repeat views. On Sept. 8, 1999, Variety printed a package of stories analyzing the past summer; box office maven Ben Fritz began his story about “Sixth Sense” by describing the low expectations, in light of the other offerings at the multiplex. “If women and couples were going to ‘Runaway Bride,’ the teens and hipsters to ‘Blair Witch’ and the male action fans to ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ and ‘Mystery Men,’ who would be left to see a film whose trailer tagline was an 8-year-old saying ‘I see dead people?’ The answer, in retrospect seems obvious: Everyone.”

Fritz said “Sixth Sense” benefitted from “largely positive reviews, a savvy marketing campaign that emphasized the film’s intelligent scares and a family-friendly PG-13 rating” — and, of course, word of mouth. He pointed out that the Hollywood Pictures/Spyglass Entertainment film not only won its opening weekend, it stayed at No. 1 for the next three weeks, with only modest declines.

Globally, it earned $673 million, the second biggest hit of 1999 after “Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace.” And the film was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, director, writer, editor (Andrew Mondshein), and supporting actors (Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette).

More Vintage

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Word-of-Mouth Turned M. Night Shyamalan's ‘Sixth Sense’ Into a Sleeper Hit 20 Years Ago

    It’s the 20th anniversary of “The Sixth Sense,” a success that took everybody by surprise, including the filmmakers. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan had made only two films, “Praying With Anger” and “Wide Awake,” which barely made a ripple in theaters. However, Variety reported Aug. 9, 1999, “In a surprise ending to rival the film’s twisty plot, [...]

  • Lee Pace Big Ticket Podcast

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green's Aerial Work Led to Gigs on Clint Eastwood Movies

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green is proof that nice guys sometimes finish first — even in Hollywood. Related 'The Sixth Sense' Turns 20: M. Night Shyamalan and Haley Joel Osment Tell All James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass' Born in 1939, the San Francisco native traveled a long-rising arc in his career, which includes [...]

  • Sharon Tate Mansion Muder House

    Sharon Tate's 1969 Murder Began a Sorry Chapter in Hollywood History

    Sony opens Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” on July 26, close to the 50th anniversary of the murder of Sharon Tate and four others. A front-page Variety story on Aug. 11, 1969, two days after the killings, said police described the scene as “a ritualistic mass murder.” Showbiz has since then [...]

  • Amy Sherman-Palladino - Outstanding Writing for

    'Mrs. Maisel' Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Honed Her Writing Skills on 'Roseanne'

    Last year Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” made Emmy history with wins for both comedy writing and directing, becoming the first woman to achieve that double. On July 16, her show, a ’50s period piece starring Rachel Brosnahan as an up-and-coming comedian in New York, was nominated for 20 Emmys, including outstanding [...]

  • Moon Landing

    Looking Back on the Moon Landing and the Giant Leap for TV Networks

    On July 16, 1969, Variety ran a package of stories under the headline “Greatest Show Off Earth,” detailing the three TV networks’ fever over the July 19 moon landing. CBS exec producer Robert Wussler predicted “the world’s greatest single broadcast.” Variety called it a “31-hour TV super-special,” running all day Sunday through midday Monday. The [...]

  • Esther Eng Lesbian Filmmaker

    Pioneering Filmmaker Esther Eng Made Movies in the '30s and '40s on Her Own Terms

    Esther Eng broke all the rules. In the 1930s and ’40s, it was remarkable for a Cantonese American woman to be a producer and director. Even more impressive: She was always upfront about being a lesbian. In 1941, a Variety reviewer praised “Golden Gate Girl” and added that a great marketing hook could be “the [...]

  • Luciano Pavarotti

    Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager Reflects on Her First Hit, 'A Groovy Kind of Love'

    In the summer of 1966, songwriter Johnny Mercer had his final Top 40 American hit with Frank Sinatra’s version of his song “Summer Wind.” That same summer, young songwriter Carole Bayer had her first chart hit with the English rock band the Mindbenders’ version of “A Groovy Kind of Love,” a song she co-wrote with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad