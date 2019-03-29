×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Matrix’ at 20: Looking Back on the International Box Office Success

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Matrix BTS
CREDIT: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros/Village

In the 20 years since its debut, Warner Bros.-Roadshow’s “The Matrix” has remained a major influence on countless action and sci-fi films. When it premiered in Los Angeles on March 24, 1999, producer Joel Silver described the film as “the first movie of the 21st century.” Variety also reported that Warner Bros. execs were “gleeful, knowing they had a hit on their hands.” That was an understatement. In the March 29 review, two days before it opened wide, Variety described the film as a “shrewdly packaged head trip,” adding it was an “eye-popping but incoherent extravaganza.” Despite the reservations, the review predicted success, due to “ultra-cool visuals that truly deliver something new to the sci-fi action lexicon.” The film proved a major career jump for directors then known as Andy and Larry Wachowski, who had directed only the sexy heist thriller “Bound” before this. “Matrix” also owed a big debt to stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne — and to Yuen Woo-Ping, who choreographed the fight scenes in what was described as “bullet-time photography.”

Related

Yuen was credited as kung-fu choreographer for “Matrix,” which introduced him to a lot of Western audiences, though he had been a behind-the-camera force in fight scenes for more than 50 Asian films, including “Drunken Master,” “Once Upon a Time in China” and “Black Mask.”

“Matrix” filmed in Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, for an economical $60 million. The film became a mega-hit, earning $463 million globally. On Aug. 24, 1999, Variety reported that Reeves would earn $30 million for two sequels, on a 250-day production schedule, and the Wachowskis would score $10 million against gross participation. The siblings had planned a prequel and a sequel, but decided on two sequels instead.

Andy and Larry Wachowski are now Lilly and Lana, respectively, and continue to break the Hollywood mold. Though none of their subsequent films (including “Speed Racer,” “Cloud Atlas” and “Jupiter Ascending”) have matched the success of the “Matrix” trilogy, the siblings continue to break ground with unusual themes and storytelling styles.

On Oct. 4, 1999, Variety reported that the DVD of “Matrix” had surpassed “Titanic,” with more than 1 million DVDs shipped.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Vintage

  • The Matrix BTS

    'The Matrix' at 20: Looking Back on the International Box Office Success

    In the 20 years since its debut, Warner Bros.-Roadshow’s “The Matrix” has remained a major influence on countless action and sci-fi films. When it premiered in Los Angeles on March 24, 1999, producer Joel Silver described the film as “the first movie of the 21st century.” Variety also reported that Warner Bros. execs were “gleeful, [...]

  • DUMBO US 1941. Photo by: Mary

    Why Labor Strife Was the Elephant in the Room for Disney's Original 'Dumbo'

    Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo” launches March 29, a remake of the Disney classic that opened Oct. 23, 1941. That film is remembered as one of Disney’s shortest (64 minutes) and sweetest. It should also be remembered as the animated movie that launched Disney’s studio in Burbank — and one that was completed in the midst [...]

  • 'Russian Doll' Star Elizabeth Ashley on

    'Russian Doll' Star Elizabeth Ashley on Her Early Stage Career

    The force of nature born Elizabeth Ann Cole, and rechristened Elizabeth Ashley for stage and screen of the late 1950s, first drew the attention of critics and fans with her work in New York theater, garnering an early-career Tony Award for her portrayal of Mollie in the Broadway production of “Take Her, She’s Mine” in [...]

  • Oscars 1989 Rob Lowe

    Last Hostless Oscars Were Memorable — for the Wrong Reasons

    If people remember anything about the Oscars on March 29, 1989, it’s the Rob Lowe-Snow White duet; their “Proud Mary” has taken on mythic proportions. But to viewers at the time, it was hardly the low point. Variety reviewer Tony Scott wrote of the show: “The tech credits were dismal. The script needed considerable tightening [...]

  • Blair Witch Project

    ‘Blair Witch Project’ Cast a Marketing Spell on Audiences 20 Years Ago

    Twenty years ago, “The Blair Witch Project” debuted at Sundance, creating an impact that’s still felt today. Related Michael B. Jordan to Star in Warner Bros.' 'Methuselah' Movie John Stankey Hosts Farewell Gathering at Warner Bros. for Kevin Tsujihara The movie’s “found footage” format inspired multiple imitations and was a reminder to Hollywood of the [...]

  • Prop Master Berry Bedig

    Prop Master Barry Bedig Really Brought $2 Million to 'The Brink's Job' Set

    Prop master Barry Bedig was literally born into the biz. Yet despite being the son of storied special effects man Sass Bedig (“The Godfather,” “Bullitt,” “The French Connection”), Barry’s youth was largely unaffected by Tinseltown’s glare. Infrequent studio visits with Dad produced understated memories. “I got to ride [Roy Rogers’ horse] Trigger once,” he deadpans. Related [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad