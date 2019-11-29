×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Irishman’ Producer Irwin Winkler on De Niro, Scorsese and Early Days as an Agent

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Irwin Winkler
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Irwin Winkler has been producing films for parts of six decades. His latest is “The Irishman,” which reunites him with frequent collaborators Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “New York, New York”) as well as Al Pacino (“Revolution”). Winkler was first mentioned in Variety on Dec. 24, 1958, when he was an agent at William Morris and getting married. He left the agency to become a producer, debuting with the 1967 Elvis Presley movie “Double Trouble.”

Soon after, he and Robert Chartoff formed Chartoff Winkler Prods., scoring big with the 1969 drama “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” Directed by Sydney Pollack and starring Jane Fonda, the film earned nine Oscar nominations, winning a supporting actor trophy for Gig Young. The producing duo took home the Oscar when “Rocky” (1976) won best picture. Since then, their many films have included “The Right Stuff,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” both “Creed” films and now “The Irishman.”

What inspired you to leave the agency to start Chartoff Winkler? 

Popular on Variety

That was very easy. I was a terrible agent. I was probably the worst agent William Morris ever had. They didn’t like me, and I didn’t like them, and I wanted to be on my own. And Bob Chartoff and I had a great friendship. He decided that he would give up the law and I would give up the agency and we would get into the movie business. But the primary reason for me leaving was, literally, I hated being an agent and they hated me being an agent.

Were there any lessons you were able to take from that time? 

Sure: Take chances. Take risks. Without risks you’ll have no real payoff. When you see a script by Sylvester Stallone, starring Sylvester Stallone, if you think it’s good, take a chance and do it and fight with everybody who doesn’t want to do it. Be persistent. Same thing is true of “Irishman.”

You’ve had a long working relationship with Robert De Niro.

The first film I did with him was back in 1971 [“The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight”], when he had just done two tiny independent movies and nobody knew who he was. He replaced another actor last minute. The other actor, by the way, was Al Pacino, who went off to do “The Godfather.” Bob came to me a couple of weeks before we started shooting and said he’d like to go to Italy, where his character came from, and spend a little time soaking up the atmosphere. I said, “Bob, look, we don’t have money to send you to Italy to do this kind of research.” And he said, “No, it’s OK. I’ll do it on my own. I just wanted to tell you that I want to go and I’ll pay for it myself.” And off he went. I said to myself, at that time, “This guy is really, really special.” Because he cares that much.

What’s it been like to work with De Niro and Martin Scorsese throughout your career?

It’s great. They challenge me creatively, because neither Marty nor Bob is satisfied with taking what’s out there. Both are passionate; they love to take chances. These are real risk takers — men who are incredibly talented. It’s inspirational, quite frankly.

Technology is changing quickly, enabling things like the “de-aging” in “The Irishman.” 

I think Hollywood has been a little slow in keeping up with the newest forms in technology in the last decade or so. But that’s changing. I think that part of it is, there’s been great, great commercial success with some of the technology that’s out there, so they’re more willing to invest in the research and development of it. 

More Film

  • Irwin Winkler

    'Irishman' Producer Irwin Winkler on De Niro, Scorsese and Early Days as an Agent

    Irwin Winkler has been producing films for parts of six decades. His latest is “The Irishman,” which reunites him with frequent collaborators Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “New York, New York”) as well as Al Pacino (“Revolution”). Winkler was first mentioned in Variety on Dec. 24, 1958, when he was an [...]

  • Adam Greenberg The Big Red One

    Veteran DP Adam Greenberg on His Journey to Hollywood, Work on 'Terminator' Movies

    Cinematographer Adam Greenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on James Cameron’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” began to learn the craft of filmmaking working in the Israeli Army’s photo section. Landing a technician job in a one-room production lab in Tel Aviv, he used his downtime wisely. “Reading old copies of Cinematographer magazine [...]

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Angelina Jolie Moves to WME From UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Angelina Jolie has signed with WME after spending most of the past decade with UTA. Jolie is coming off the Disney sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which is close to grossing $500 million worldwide. In recent years, the woman who is one of the world’s most recognizable movie stars has focused more on directing and [...]

  • Trusted reindeer Sven and curious snowman

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Dominates Thanksgiving Day, 'Knives' Sharp

    “Frozen 2” is generating plenty of heat at the North American box office, with more than $200 million its first week. Disney’s animated sequel earned $14.7 million at 4,440 locations on Thursday, just short of the Thanksgiving Day record set in 2013 by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” “Frozen 2” is tracking to wind up [...]

  • Jeffrey Sharp IFP Gotham Awards

    IFP Boss Jeffrey Sharp Wants the Gotham Awards to Have a Broader Reach

    Nineteen years after he attended the Gotham Awards for the first time, Jeffrey Sharp is overseeing the closely watched kudofest as the Independent Filmmaker Project’s new executive director. Under former exec director Joana Vicente’s nine-year tenure at IFP, the Gotham Awards expanded from a small New York-centric dinner that honored the year’s best under-the-radar films [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    How Tarantino Turned Back Time for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is the ultimate love letter to that period of in Los Angeles. The year was 1969, and things were changing, to say the least. Tarantino’s latest stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio as Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton, respectively. Booth is a stunt double who drives Dalton, [...]

  • In a Whisper

    IDFA Best Docu Winner ‘In a Whisper’ Makes its Market Debut at Ventana Sur

    Fresh from its triumphant win for Best Feature-Length Documentary at IDFA in Amsterdam, Cuban docu “In a Whisper” (“A Media Voz”) makes its market debut at Ventana Sur where it screens on Wednesday Dec. 4. Picked up by Brazil-based Habanero Film Sales prior to IDFA, “In a Whisper” is a moving auto-ethnographic documentary about two [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad