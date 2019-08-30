×

‘Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool’ Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on What He Loves About Documentaries

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stanley Nelson
CREDIT: Joe Ciardiello for Variety

Stanley Nelson’s documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” is playing in U.S. theaters after screening at Sundance. But for the past 30 years Nelson’s films, such as the features “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” and “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” have detailed lesser-known stories of the African American experience. He produced the 2017 short “Gavin Grimm vs.,” directed by Nadia Hallgren, about a trans boy who challenged his school board’s bathroom policy by filing a case that made it to the Supreme Court. Nelson’s films expose injustices and pivotal moments in American history, and have received multiple awards. 

Nelson first appeared in Variety on Dec. 2, 1987, with a rave review of “Two Dollars and a Dream,” his documentary about Madame C.J. Walker, whose parents were former slaves and who’s credited as the first black female self-made millionaire.

Related

Was the idea of studying black figures something you always wanted to do with your films? 

Not at all. “Two Dollars and a Dream” was my first documentary feature film. I went to film school, and I always thought I’d make fiction films. I got a job with a guy named William Greaves, who was a dean of documentary filmmakers. My grandfather F.D. Ransome was Madame C.J. Walker’s business partner, so it was just this aha! moment of “Wait a minute. I’ve got this story of my family that I can tell,” and at that point that I think most people didn’t know. That led me to do “Two Dollars and a Dream: The Story of Madame C.J. Walker,” which led me to do other historical films as time went on. It wasn’t my ambition when I went into filmmaking that I was going to be a documentary filmmaker who specializes in historical films.

What did documentaries offer that you couldn’t get from fiction films? 

I found I was able to work consistently. In documentaries, you spend a lot of time trying to get films together, but in fiction films you spend a lot of time trying to get films off the ground and rolling. So I didn’t have to do that. I also found that there were some things I really liked about documentary filmmaking that I never knew I loved: looking at old pictures and old footage, newspapers and newspaper articles. I really loved interviewing people about their lives and about things that happened years ago that were high points of their lives. I loved the whole process of making documentary films — and stuck with it.

Did you have any mentors who influenced your sense of filmmaking?

I really loved working with Bill [Greaves]. When I was in college, I was a film major, so I looked at a lot of films — a lot of Japanese films. It wasn’t that I was trying to make documentary films. I liked a lot of Italian films. I was trying to figure out my way in. I try to give each documentary film that I work on a cinematic quality whenever I can.

What lesson from “Two Dollars and a Dream” continued in your other work?

I learned the importance of pictures and footage and to let my pictures sometimes tell the story themselves or let the footage tell the story itself. I also learned, because I interviewed a lot of elderly people, that no matter how old you are, your personality is your personality. I learned that a lot of people look at older people like “they’re old,” but I started looking at older people like “Who are they really?” 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Stanley Nelson

    'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool' Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on What He Loves About Documentaries

    Stanley Nelson’s documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” is playing in U.S. theaters after screening at Sundance. But for the past 30 years Nelson’s films, such as the features “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” and “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” have detailed lesser-known stories of [...]

  • Director Shannon Murphy Talks About Her

    Director Shannon Murphy Talks About Her Venice Drama 'Babyteeth'

    One of only two female-helmed films in the Venice competition, the unpredictable family drama “Babyteeth” is the feature debut of Australian Shannon Murphy, an award-winning director of theater, opera and television. What drew you to the story? Related Film News Roundup: 'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool' Set for Release by Abramorama How the Major [...]

  • Don't Let Go

    Box Office: 'Don't Let Go' Opens With $150,000 on Thursday Night

    Supernatural thriller “Don’t Let Go” has scared up $150,000 at 922 North American locations in Thursday night preview showings. “Don’t Let Go” is expected to earn between $3 million and $5 million during what should be a typically mild Labor Day weekend at the nation’s multiplexes with the second session for “Angel Has Fallen” likely [...]

  • The Mayor of Rione Sanita

    Venice Film Review: 'The Mayor of Rione Sanità'

    Though hardly a household name outside his native land, Italian dramatist Eduardo De Filippo is one of the country’s most important creative voices of the 20th century, best remembered offshore for two classic cinema adaptations, “Marriage Italian Style” and “Ghosts – Italian Style.” Renowned at home for capturing the essence of Neapolitan life through a [...]

  • Rodrigo Sorogoyen on Venice Horizons Player

    Spanish Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen on Venice Horizons Player ‘Mother’

    “Mother,” Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s anticipated feature follow-up to the 2017 Oscar-nominated short of the same name, premieres in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons sidebar on Friday. While the feature shares the short’s title and main character, played with great intensity by Marta Nieto once again, the narrative will catch Sorogoyen and regular co-writer Isabel Peña’s [...]

  • The Kingmaker

    Venice Film Review: 'The Kingmaker'

    “Perception is real, and the truth is not,” announces Imelda Marcos in “The Kingmaker,” a jaw-dropping documentary in which director Lauren Greenfield exposes just how effective the wounded peacock has been in reshaping her status. Once world-famous for her shoe collection, Imelda benefited enormously from husband Ferdinand’s two-decade dictatorship over the of the Philippines, until [...]

  • Roman Polanski's Producer Says His New

    'An Officer and a Spy' Producer Says Polanski's Film 'Must Be Able to Speak for Itself'

    Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” has been sparking debate on the Lido since it was announced that it would premiere at the Venice Film Festival. But the movie’s press conference Friday was remarkably drama-free, perhaps in part because Polanski himself, as expected, did not attend. The film’s producers, including France’s Alain Goldman and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad