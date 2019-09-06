×

Crystal Gayle on Building Her Music Career After Leaving Sister Loretta Lynn’s Label

By
Steven Gaydos

Vice President, Executive Editor

Steven's Most Recent Stories

View All
Crystal Gayle First Time in Variety
CREDIT: Kirsten Ulve for Variety

With her self-titled debut album for United Artists Records in Nashville nearly 45 years ago, singer Crystal Gayle immediately established a winning sound that would take the 24-year-old younger sister of country music legend Loretta Lynn repeatedly to the top of the music charts. Hit records such as “Wrong Road Again,” “I’ll Get Over You,” “When I Dream,” “Half the Way,” “Talking in Your Sleep” and the ubiquitous jazz-flavored ballad “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” erased all shadows cast over her career by her big sister.

Gayle releases her first new album in 16 years this month, “You Don’t Know Me: Classic Country.” But she arrived in the pages of Variety 47 years ago, on Oct. 25, 1972, when rights org SESAC was celebrating one of the singles from her short-lived association with Decca Records.

You recorded for Decca, your sister’s label, and were produced by Owen Bradley, who also produced your sister’s classic records. Sounds like a lot of pressure straight out of the gate.

Related

My first record, “I’ve Cried the Blues Right out of My Eyes,” was actually written by Loretta. She also wrote some other songs I recorded. That was a time when they leaned on having Loretta on the team helping me. They wanted me to do what she wanted. And I knew I was only there because I was her sister.

But it wasn’t really working. 

Starting in the business was fun. I got to work with Owen Bradley. I was scared every minute I was around him, but those were fun times.

Until it wasn’t.

Not when it’s clear you’re not going to be on the label. People tell you things, and then you see they’re not telling the truth. It was only a three-year contract that was put together by Loretta’s husband, Mooney. We ended that deal by mutual agreement. I was actually thinking about not pursuing a career.

That’s surprising to hear. Did being Loretta Lynn’s sister prepare you for the difficulties?

I grew up with my sister in the business. So I thought, “This is simple. You just go to Nashville and record songs, and you have hit records. I loved singing and I loved what I was doing, though I probably did more things because the agency wanted it than because I enjoyed it. My sister was more ambitious. I watched her work herself into the hospital, and I didn’t want that. I thought, “Nope, I’m not going to kill myself.”

What would you have done if you hadn’t become a country singing star?

I would have become the head of the FBI or something like that.

That’s quite an ambition!

I know it wouldn’t have been easy, being a woman. I probably would have started as a secretary. But I would have worked my way up to the top!

Thankfully for your fans, UA Records signed you, and you started making hit records with producer Allen Reynolds.

I loved Allen’s writing, and his songs fit my voice. He was someone I didn’t think I was going to find in Nashville. The first thing was, he always asked me if I liked the songs. He valued my opinion. And I’d sing, and he’d say, “Let’s try it another way.” He was very wise, and I knew right away that he knew what he was talking about. We worked in a way that was very refreshing compared to a lot of what goes on in Nashville.

Country music radio seemed to have more female voices when you were working at UA.

It’s different today. Men dominate it because it’s music designed for big stadiums. There’s no room for the pop or soft rock like there was in the ’70s. So that’s one of the reasons the women aren’t as big. The men have completely taken over. That’s what people think country music is, but that’s not all it is. I had just as many women fans, and if they don’t like you, they won’t go see you. And men won’t go to stadium concerts by themselves!

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Crystal Gayle First Time in Variety

    Crystal Gayle on Building Her Music Career After Leaving Sister Loretta Lynn's Label

    With her self-titled debut album for United Artists Records in Nashville nearly 45 years ago, singer Crystal Gayle immediately established a winning sound that would take the 24-year-old younger sister of country music legend Loretta Lynn repeatedly to the top of the music charts. Hit records such as “Wrong Road Again,” “I’ll Get Over You,” [...]

  • Album Review: Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

    Album Review: Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

    You’re a Northern-born rapping singer on somewhat of a Southern tip, melding country, rock, hip-hop and modern soft soul into one frothy whole. You’ve gone platinum many times over, with 2016’s “Stoney” and 2018’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” for that same sandy mix and its drowsy drawl. On your brand new album, you’re playing host to [...]

  • Melanie Martinez

    How Atlantic Records Helped Bring Melanie Martinez's Film Fantasy to Life

    Melanie Martinez is taking her fans on a fantastical trip. In her directorial debut, the singer presented “K-12” in Los Angeles Tuesday (Sept. 3), ahead of the film’s worldwide one-night-only release on Sept. 5. The colorful feature-length production was financed by Martinez’s label, Atlantic Records, totaling an investment of $5 to $6 million, she estimates. [...]

  • Nick HolmstenSpotify presents the Best New

    Spotify’s Nick Holmsten Stepping Down as Head of Music

    Nick Holmsten, Spotify’s head of music, will be stepping down from his post and will transition to an advisory role that will work across several areas of the company, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by Hits. The rep confirms that the company’s Jeremy Erlich, who joined as [...]

  • What’s Next for Sofar Sounds and

    What’s Next for Sofar Sounds and Its ‘Genius’ Volunteer-Based Business Model?

    Sofar Sounds has made a name, a culture and a thriving business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience. Its model has been a rousing success, in terms of popularity and, presumably, profitability. Launched in London in 2009, Sofar has spread to four countries (the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad