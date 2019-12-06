×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Looking Back at ‘Scarface’ and How It Became a Cinematic Classic

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Scarface Movie
CREDIT: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Scarface,” which opened Dec. 9, 1983, made money at the box office but wasn’t immediately profitable. However, in the 36 years since, the film has been embraced as a classic. The project started as a 1930 pulp novel by Armitage Trail, inspired by gangster Al Capone, whose nickname was Scarface. On April 6, 1982, Variety announced star Al Pacino and director Sidney Lumet were working on a remake of the 1932 film, but before long, Brian De Palma stepped in as director. The original budget was $13 million-$14 million. When production wrapped in summer 1983, Variety reported the cost had ballooned to $37 million.

Just before the film’s holiday launch, Universal held a New York premiere screening and a party at Sardi’s, with an eclectic mix of guests including Cher, Raquel Welch, Lucille Ball, Eddie Murphy and Kurt Vonnegut, “who walked out during the grisly chainsaw shower scene,” Variety reported. The article added that an on-screen dedication at the end to writer Ben Hecht and director Howard Hawks from the 1932 original was evidently judged to be hypocritical, and “elicited a few angry boos from the mainly trade audience.”

The project started as a 1930 pulp novel by Armitage Trail, inspired by gangster Al Capone, whose nickname was Scarface. The book and the 1932 film center on prohibition in Chicago. The 1983 version switched to the Florida drug trade.

Popular on Variety

Before the later version began, the filmmakers announced it would be timely, pegged to a 1980 boat-lift from Mariel Harbor in Cuba, where thousands of Cubans emigrated to the U.S. There were claims that a number of them were inmates from prisons or mental institutions. During production of “Scarface,” the film earned advance publicity as Cuban-Americans protested the depiction.

Fueling more notoriety: In early screenings, there were rumors the film was facing an X rating, but the Variety review shrugged, “Pic is bloody but no more brutal than many other films in recent years, although odds are that it contains more four-letter words than any picture to date.”

The remake did OK at the box office, earning $65 million worldwide, but that wasn’t enough to offset the big budget. Still, it gained followers in homevideo and beyond. In 1984, homevid execs said it was summer’s best selling $79.95 title. There were 100,000 videocassettes sold as of June 22, 1984, bringing in an estimated $5 million.

The film continued to add viewers in cable and streaming. People liked the over-the-top violence, intense acting and the intentionally vulgar nouveau-riche look from art director Ed Richardson, visual consultant Ferdinando Scarfiotti and costume designer Patricia Norris.

For the record, the original ran 93 minutes; the remake was 170 minutes. And Pacino’s line “Say hello to my little friend” has entered pop culture.

There has been talk of a further remake, with Antoine Fuqua, the Coen brothers, Terence Winter and Diego Luna involved at various points. But the new version missed its 2018 target date.

More Film

  • C3PO (Anthony Daniels), Finn (John Boyega)

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Flashing Lights Could Pose Seizure Risk, Disney Warns

    Disney has issued a warning that visuals and sustained flashing light sequences in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” could affect those with photosensitive epilepsy. The studio is working with the Epilepsy Foundation, which also issued a warning on Friday about the potential health risk. “Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that you [...]

  • Scarface Movie

    Looking Back at 'Scarface' and How It Became a Cinematic Classic

    “Scarface,” which opened Dec. 9, 1983, made money at the box office but wasn’t immediately profitable. However, in the 36 years since, the film has been embraced as a classic. The project started as a 1930 pulp novel by Armitage Trail, inspired by gangster Al Capone, whose nickname was Scarface. On April 6, 1982, Variety [...]

  • Two Popes Production

    How 'Two Popes' Production Team Re-Created the Sistine Chapel, Frescoes and All

    When Mark Tildesley read Anthony McCarten’s script for “The Two Popes,” he saw how integral the Sistine Chapel was to the narrative. As the film’s production designer, he knew he couldn’t film inside the Vatican, which meant he’d have to reproduce the location. “We did visit it with a leading expert — [producer] Enzo Sisti. His [...]

  • The Aeronauts Movie

    'The Aeronauts' Production Team Helps Hot-Air Balloon Saga Soar

    For cinematographer George Steel, the key to “The Aeronauts,” director Tom Hooper’s $80 million film starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne as balloonist-scientists who soar to 35,000 feet to break records in 1862, was to take the viewer along for the ride. When Variety visited the cast and crew on set in London, Steel was crouched [...]

  • Biggest Scandals Feuds and Apologies of

    Biggest Scandals, Feuds and Apologies of 2019

    Variety looks back on some of the biggest scandals, feuds and apologies of 2019: College Admissions Scandal Wealthy parents including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged with bribing school officials to get their unqualified kids into prestigious universities. Popular on Variety Shane Gillis Executives at “SNL” hired, then fired, Gillis in September, before the [...]

  • The Unknown Saint

    'The Unknown Saint' Director Alaa Eddine Aljem on Pushing Arab Boundaries With Comedy

    Young Moroccan writer-director Alaa Eddine Aljem chose to tackle a sensitive subject in his first feature, absurdist comedy “The Unknown Saint,” which is basically about “the relationship between faith and money,” he says. He spoke to Variety about using sophisticated humor to push boundaries in the Arab world and reflected on the journey of his debut, which after [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad