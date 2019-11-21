×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: Impeachment Hearings Day 4 Down on Previous Days

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland departs from the hearing room, following his testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2019. The impeachment inquiry is being led by three congressional committees and was launched following a whistleblower's complaint that alleges US President Trump requested help from the President of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.Public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Trump, Washington, USA - 20 Nov 2019
CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Day 4 of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump dipped a little in terms of viewership from the first three days.

Yesterday’s proceedings drew an average total viewership of 11.4 million, down on the 12 million average viewers who tuned in for day 3. That number accounts for the three cable news networks as well as NBC, ABC and CBS which have all been interrupting their daytime schedule to cover the hearings.

Day 4 saw Ambassador Gordon Sondland testify that he pursued political investigations in Ukraine at the direction of President Donald Trump. Sondland also testified that a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky was conditioned on Ukraine’s willingness to the launch the investigations.

More to come…

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad