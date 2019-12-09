TV News Roundup: TBS Unveils Trailer for ‘Miracle Workers: Dark Ages’

In today’s TV news roundup, TBS releases the first look at Season 2 of “Miracle Workers” and Netflix announces the premiere date for “Cheer.”

CASTINGS:

Nickelodeon has called on comedian and writer Adam Conover to host its new family game show “The Crystal Maze.“ In the American rendition of the U.K. series, Conover will take on the role of Maze Master and guide on family team through physical and mental challenges set within an elaborate labyrinth of four immersive themed time zones: Aztec, Eastern, Futuristic, and Industrial. “The Crystal Maze” will premiere Jan. 24.

DATES:

Netflix has scheduled its upcoming fashion competition series “Next in Fashion” for a Jan. 29 premiere. Hosted by Tan France (“Queer Eye”) and Alexa Chung, the show plans to put 18 fashion designers to the test as they compete in various challenges for a chance to win $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. Elizabeth Stewart and Eva Chen will appear as recurring guest judges in the 10-episode first season. Robin Ashbrook, Yasmin Shackleton and Adam Cooper will executive produce.

Netflix docu-series “Cheer” will premiere Jan. 8, according to the streaming service. From “Last Chance U” director, producer, and creator Greg Whiteley, “Cheer” will chronicle the lives of the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas as the squad faces injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one final competition at the National Championship.The small junior college has won 14 national championships since 2000. The six episode series is produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar.

“Avenue 5” is set for a Jan. 19 debut, HBO announced. Set 40 years in the future and starring Hugh Laurie as Captain Ryan Clark, the series is centered around the captain and his crew as they attempt to tackle all of the obstacles that take place after the space cruise ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties. Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips co-star in the program created by “Veep’s” Armando Iannucci. “Avenue 5” is executive produced by Iannucci and Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith and Peter Fellows. Steve Clark-Hall also joins as producer.

Nickelodeon’s new animated series “It’s Pony” will launch internationally April 2020.Featuring voice work from Jessica DiCicco (“Adventure Time”) and Josh Zuckerman (“Strange Angel”), the series follows optimistic farm girl Annie (DiCicco) and her best friend Pony (Zuckerman) as the two embark on various mundane adventures. Rosario Dawson, Kal Penn and Bobby Moynihan also star in the series. Watch the trailer below:

FIRST LOOKS

TBS has released the trailer for Season 2 of “Miracle Workers,” entitled “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages.“The returning ensemble (Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Steve Buscemi) faces a new set of challenges as they go back in time as a group of medieval villagers and try to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages” will premiere Jan. 28.

RENEWALS

AMC has renewed “Ride With Norman Reedus” for a fifth season compiled of six episodes. The news comes ahead of the show’s Season 4 premiere in March. “The Walking Dead” star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus will hit the open road again with a riding companion to explore different cultures and experience the best scenery, food, nature and local activities in the US and around the world. Production will begin in early 2020.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi and Hearst Originals have teamed up to produce “Fashion’s A Drag.“ Hosted by drag queen Willam Belli, the program host will discuss the hottest celebrity fashion trends with a panel of opinionated fellow drag queens and an Elle magazine fashion expert.