‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Taps ‘Prison Break’ Creator Paul Scheuring as Season 3 Showrunner

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” has found its new showrunner.

“Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring has been tapped to run season 3 of the Amazon show, after Carlton Cuse, who co-created and co-showran the series with Graham Roland, stepped away from the role in March.

“All The Money in the World” writer David Scarpa was originally in position to showrun season 3, according to sources, but reportedly exited the production soon after coming on board. The news comes less than two weeks out from the show’s season 2 premiere on Nov. 1.

“Jack Ryan” stars John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent who, in the second season, ventures into a Venezuelan jungle to investigate an illegal arms deal. Cuse originally partnered with fellow “Lost” writer Roland to bring the Tom Clancy adaptation to the small screen.

Scheuring took his first foray into TV with Fox’s “Prison Break,” which starred Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell and finished its run after a season 5 revival in 2017. Most recently, Scheuring served as producer alongside Ridley Scott and co-screenwriter for the Discovery Channel mini-series “Klondike,” based on the book “Gold Diggers, Striking It Rich in the Klondike.” The mini-series starred Richard Madden, Abbie Cornish, Tim Roth, Sam Shepard and “Prison Break” alum Augustus Prew.

Season 2 of “Jack Ryan” is executive produced by Krasinski, Cuse, Roland, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and Allyson Seeger. Additionally, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also executive produce. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Paramount Television, and is produced by Skydance Television.