Sterling K. Brown Joins ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” just got more marvelous.

“This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown has signed on for an unspecified role in the third season of the critically-acclaimed Amazon comedy series. Brown made the announcement in a video posted on his official Twitter account Monday morning.

“I’m Eastward bound,” Brown said in the video, which can be viewed in full below. “I’m going to do a little TV show, maybe you’ve heard of it: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I’m getting together with Midge and it’s going to be awesome.”

Brown won back-to-back Emmys in 2016 and 2017 for his starring roles in “American Crime Story: People v. OJ Simpson” and “This Is Us” respectively. He also had a role in the Oscar-winning Marvel film “Black Panther” and the recent new installment in the “Predator” franchise.

Brown is repped by Innovative Artists, JWS Entertainment, and Bloom Hergott.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. The series won eight Emmy Awards for its first season, including best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Brosnahan), and best supporting actress in a comedy series (Borstein).