×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sterling K. Brown Joins ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sterling K. BrownVariety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Sep 2018Variety and Women in Film 2018 Television Nominees Celebration at Cecconi's
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shut

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” just got more marvelous.

“This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown has signed on for an unspecified role in the third season of the critically-acclaimed Amazon comedy series. Brown made the announcement in a video posted on his official Twitter account Monday morning.

“I’m Eastward bound,” Brown said in the video, which can be viewed in full below. “I’m going to do a little TV show, maybe you’ve heard of it: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I’m getting together with Midge and it’s going to be awesome.”

Brown won back-to-back Emmys in 2016 and 2017 for his starring roles in “American Crime Story: People v. OJ Simpson” and “This Is Us” respectively. He also had a role in the Oscar-winning Marvel film “Black Panther” and the recent new installment in the “Predator” franchise.

Brown is repped by Innovative Artists, JWS Entertainment, and Bloom Hergott.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. The series won eight Emmy Awards for its first season, including best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Brosnahan), and best supporting actress in a comedy series (Borstein).

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Witcher Saga

    'The Witcher' Netflix Show Hits This Fall

    Netflix new live-action series based on “The Witcher” will launch in the company’s fourth quarter, which runs from October to December, the company’s chief content officer noted in an earnings call this week. Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos was responding to a question about Neflix 2019 line-up when he brought up the timing for the show, [...]

  • Sony Pictures Television Inks First-Look Deal

    Sony Pictures Television Inks First-Look Deal for Wattpad Stories

    Sony Pictures Television will comb through Wattpad’s 500 million stories for the next potential breakout entertainment property. SPT entered into a co-production deal with Wattpad for original TV programming, giving Sony a first look at new Wattpad stories. The companies plan to work together to identify and develop popular stories shared on Wattpad platform. The deal, [...]

  • Linda Yaccarino and Casey Wasserman

    NBCUniversal, LA 2028 Set Long-Term Olympics Advertising Partnership

    NBCUniversal and LA 2028 have set a far-reaching advertising partnership that allows for the coordinated sale of sponsor opportunities for four Olympic cycles culminating with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. The deal calls for NBCUniversal to make a significant financial commitment to LA 2028 and its effort to raise $2.5 billion in sponsorship [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Chicago State's Attorney Questioned Charges Against Jussie Smollett as Excessive

    The Cook County State’s Attorney whose office was tasked with handling the prosecution of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett at one point referred to him as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops” yet argued that he was being charged with an excessive amount of felonies. In text messages obtained by Variety, Kim Foxx wrote [...]

  • Laura Ingraham Nipsey Hussle

    Snoop Dogg, the Game Call for Laura Ingraham's Firing Over Nipsey Hussle Segment

    Laura Ingraham is stirring up controversy again … this time with her contentious on-air comments about Nipsey Hussle. Fellow rappers T.I., Snoop Dogg and the Game, along with R&B artist Tank, came to Hussle’s defense on social media and demanded the Fox News host’s firing. Ingraham mocked YG’s 2016 song “FDT,” featuring Hussle, on her [...]

  • Los Espookys

    TV News Roundup: HBO Set Premiere Date for Spanish-Language Comedy 'Los Espookys'

    In today’s roundup, HBO sets a premiere date for “Los Espookys,” a Spanish-language horror-comedy.  DATES Produced by “Saturday Night Live’s” Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels, “Los Espookys” premieres on HBO on June 14 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The six-episode, mostly Spanish-language series follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a business, giving out scares to [...]

  • alden ehrenreich han solo star wars

    Alden Ehrenreich to Star in UCP Series 'Brave New World'

    Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in a lead role of the planned series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” Variety has confirmed. “Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad