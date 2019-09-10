Muppets Series From Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis Scrapped at Disney Plus

Disney Plus has abandoned plans for a scripted Muppets series that was being worked on by Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Edward Kitsis.

Though the trio’s planned take on the beloved Jim Henson characters had never been formally announced, sources confirm that it had been in the works for months at the streaming service. According to an individual with knowledge of the decision, Gad, Horowitz, and Kitsis decided to walk away from the series after new leadership at Muppets Studios opted to take the series in a different direction.

The news comes less than three weeks after Disney announced at D23 that they were moving forward on a short-form unscripted Muppets series titled “Muppets Now.” It will be the first series featuring the characters since ABC’s failed attempt to launch the scripted mockumentary series “The Muppets” back in 2016. Prior to that, the feature films “The Muppets” and “Muppets Most Wanted grossed nearly $250 million combined at the box office.

Disney Plus is set to launch on Nov. 12. The platform will feature a number of original shows at launch, including the “Star Wars” live-action series “The Mandalorian,” in addition to a wide range of library content from across the vast Disney portfolio.