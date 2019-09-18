Maria Bartiromo Renews Pact With Fox News Media

Maria Bartiromo will be on Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel for a while longer, after striking a new multi-year deal with Fox News Media.

“Her exceptional insights and incredible work ethic have been of tremendous value to Fox Business and Fox News and we’re thrilled to have her continue anchoring each of her stellar programs for many more years to come,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement.

Bartiromo, a longtime anchor at CNBC, raised eyebrows in 2014 when she left the NBCU business-news cable outlet in favor of a roost at Fox Business, where she anchors a pre-market morning program, and Fox News, where she leads “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Fox News and Fox Business have afforded me the opportunity to grow as a journalist and stretch myself in ways I’ve never imagined,” Bartiromo said in a statement.” I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to many more incredible years ahead.”

This Sunday, Bartiromo will present “Artificial Intelligence: The Coming Revolution,” an hour-long documentary airing on Fox News Channel at 8 p.m. eastern. The special examines the future of artificial Intelligence and its potential effects on business. The special program will include interviews with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Ford CEO James Hackett, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, among others.