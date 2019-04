Live+3 Ratings for Week of April 15: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Back on Top

Without any NCAA basketball or “This Is Us” to get in its way, “The Big Bang Theory” returned to the top of the Live+3 rankings for the week of April 15.

The behemoth CBS show, which only has a few episodes to go before it waves goodbye to audiences, posted a 2.9 rating in delayed viewing, a 53% jump from its Live+Same Day rating of 1.9. In terms of delayed total viewership, “Big Bang” was topped by an extremely narrow margin by “NCIS,” with the latter posting 14.70 million total viewers to the former’s 14.65 million.

Elsewhere in a slow ratings week, the series premiere of “Bless This Mess” on ABC didn’t show much growth in Live+3, moving from a 0.9 to a 1.3, or a 44% bump.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 04/18/19 1.9 2.9 +1.0 +53% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/18/19 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% 911 FOX 04/15/19 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% SURVIVOR CBS 04/17/19 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% NCIS CBS 04/16/19 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% AMAZING RACE CBS 04/17/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% VOICE NBC 04/15/19 1.3 1.6 +0.3 +23% EMPIRE FOX 04/17/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 04/21/19 1.3 1.5 +0.2 +15% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 04/16/19 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% ROOKIE, THE ABC 04/16/19 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% S.W.A.T. CBS 04/18/19 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% LIFE IN PIECES – SPECIAL CBS 04/18/19 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% AMERICAN IDOL-MON ABC 04/15/19 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% STATION 19 ABC 04/18/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 04/16/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% FBI CBS 04/16/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 04/19/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% STAR FOX 04/17/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% MOM CBS 04/18/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 04/15/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% VOICE-TUE NBC 04/16/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% ORVILLE, THE FOX 04/18/19 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% SEAL TEAM CBS 04/17/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% LIFE IN PIECES CBS 04/18/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% RESIDENT, THE FOX 04/15/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% SUPERSTORE NBC 04/18/19 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% BLACKLIST NBC 04/19/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 04/16/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 04/16/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/16/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 04/21/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/21/19 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BULL CBS 04/15/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 04/16/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% DATELINE FRI NBC 04/19/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 04/21/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/15/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 04/17/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% FLASH CW 04/16/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 04/15/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FIX, THE ABC 04/15/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% GOTHAM FOX 04/18/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 04/18/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 04/16/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 04/19/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% VILLAGE NBC 04/16/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 60 MINUTES SPECIAL CBS 04/21/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% NBA PLAYOFFS ON ABC-FRI1 ABC 04/19/19 0.8 0.8 even +0% MADAM SECRETARY-SPECIAL CBS 04/21/19 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 04/18/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% CODE, THE CBS 04/15/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MOTOWN 60: A GRAMMY CELEB CBS 04/21/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% SUPERNATURAL CW 04/18/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 04/19/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% BLINDSPOT NBC 04/19/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% 48 HOURS CBS 04/20/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% A.P. BIO NBC 04/18/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 04/17/19 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% SUPERGIRL CW 04/21/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ABBYS NBC 04/18/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% I LOVE LUCY: FUNNY MONEY CBS 04/19/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 04/16/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% NBC NHL PLAYOFFS R1 2Q5 NBC 04/20/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% ARROW CW 04/15/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% CHARMED CW 04/21/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RIVERDALE CW 04/17/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 04/16/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 04/15/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% NBA COUNTDOWN-FRI1 ABC 04/19/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% RANSOM CBS 04/20/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% PBC FIGHT NGHT POST-MATCH FOX 04/20/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% PBC FIGHT NIGHT FOX 04/20/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% DYNASTY CW 04/19/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% IN THE DARK CW 04/18/19 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers