Joss Whedon’s HBO Series ‘The Nevers’ Sets Main Cast

Joss Whedon’s new HBO series has found its principal cast members.

Whedon’s series “The Nevers” has cast Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Denis O’Hare. They join previously announced cast member Laura Donnelly, who will star as Amalia True.

“The Nevers,” which was ordered straight-to-series last July, is described as an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

Breakdowns for the characters are below:

-Williams will play Lavinia Bidlow, a wealthy spinster and champion of the “Touched.” Lavinia funds the Orphanage (where Amalia and many of the Touched live) through her vast family fortune. She is stern and old-fashioned, but as strong-willed and clever as anyone she confronts.

Williams’ past TV credits include shows like “Miss Austen Regrets,” “Agatha Christie: A Life in Pictures,” “Dollhouse,” “Manhattan,” “Friends,” “Spaced,” and “City Hall.” Her film credits include “The Ghost Writer,” “An Education,” “The Sixth Sense,” and “Rushmore.”

She is repped by ICM in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.

-Norton will appear as as Hugo Swann, described as a pansexual posh boy whose charm has about five years left on its lease. He runs a secret club and a side trade in blackmail. He’s devoted to fulfilling everyone’s worst impression of him and is fascinated by the Touched.

He will next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of “Little Women,” which is due to debut in theaters this Christmas. His other film credits include “Mr. Jones,” “Flatliners,” and “Rush.” On the TV side, he is known for his roles in “Happy Valley,” “McMafia,” and the 2016 miniseries “War & Peace.”

He is repped by WME in the U.S. and The Artists Partnership in the U.K.

-Skelly will play Penance Adair, Amalia’s dearest friend and one of the first women to join her cause. A devout – yet heretically progressive – Irish girl, Penance has genius for invention. She is delighted by her power, and her default is love and acceptance. But she’s firm in her moral sense, and will be guided by what’s right over what’s expedient every time.

Skelly’s recent TV credits include “Death and Nightingales,” “Vikings,” “Red Rock,” and “Playground.” She recently wrapped filming on a new feature, “Rosie Plays Julie,” opposite Aiden Gillen and Orla Brady.

She is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant in the U.K. and The Lisa Richards Agency in Ireland.

-Riley will play Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, described as a sweet, disarming nerd and Lavinia’s younger brother. A keen ornithologist, Augie is happy to let his older sister take the reins of the family fortune. He finds the Touched unnerving, but is drawn to them by his increasing infatuation with Miss Adair, and by the schemes of his nefarious best friend, Hugo.

Riley previously starred in the Starz series “Da Vinci’s Demons.” He is also known for roles in shows like “Dark Heart,” “The Collection,” and “Monroe.” His film work includes “Extinction” and “Ghost Light.”

He is repped by ICM and Principal Entertainment in the U.S. and Conway Van Gelder Grant in London.

-Chaplin will play Detective Frank Mundi. Described as big, gruff, and deeply moral, Detective Mundi trusts no one, least of all himself. His reputation for sudden violence and excessive drink is not unwarranted. Frank finds himself caught between the powerful, who ignore the the laws of the land, and newly empowered, who ignore the laws of physics.

Chaplin previously appreared in films likes “The Thin Red Line,” “Murder by Numbers,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” and “Snowden.” On television, he has appeared on “Mad Dogs,” “Apple Tree Yard,” and “The Book of Negroes” among others.

He is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.

-Torrents will play Lord Massen, described as a staunch, unflappable and merciless in his defense of the British Empire. This former General, now Peer, may be the only man who sees clearly what havoc these few strange people can wreak upon the established order. Which he will protect, one way or another.

Torrens has starred in shows like “The Crown,” “Preacher,” “Poldark,” “Deep State,” and “Patrick Melrose.” His film credits include “The Danish Girl,” 2012’s “Anna Karenina,” and “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”

He is repped by Independent Talent Group.

-Frost will play Declan Orrun, a.k.a. The Beggar King. Described as charismatic and brutal, Declan runs or has a piece of most of the low-level criminal activity in the city. He’s perfectly happy to help Amalia and her cause and equally happy to sell them out. He backs winners, and the Touched are long odds.

Frost is best known for his collaborations with Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright, which includes the films “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “The World’s End” as well as the TV series “Spaced.” Frost also recently starred in the AMC series “Into the Badlands” for its final two seasons.

He is repped by UTA and Think Tank Management in the U.S. and Troika in the U.K.

-Momoh will play Doctor Horatio Cousens. One of the few successful West Indian physicians in London and married with a young son, Horatio’s fortunes took a dark turn when he met Amalia and discovered his own ability. Now he works with her, and with the Beggar King, those who don’t care who is or isn’t “different.”

Momoh’s previous credits include the 2016 miniseries “Camping,” the Netflix miniseries “Seven Seconds,” and the 2018 film “Twelfth Night.” He will also appear in the upcoming Stephen King adaptation “Doctor Sleep.”

He is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson in the U.S. and Identity Agency Group in the U.K.

-Manson will star as Maladie. Committed by her husband and genuinely unstable, she’s been warped by a power she can’t understand, and tortured by doctors intent on finding its source. She now lives underground, runs a gang and is on an infamous murder spree. She affects a theatrical parody of a bedlam waif, but mad as she is, she’s a woman with a purpose.

Manson’s TV credits include “Torchwood” and “Being Human.” Her film credits include “Estranged,” “Edie,” and “Run.”

She is repped by Coronel Group in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.

-Neil will play Annie Carbey, a.k.a Bonfire. Annie is a career criminal who landed the ability to control fire and is happy to hire it out. Came up rough, stayed that way, but she’s neither impulsive nor cruel – just looking out for herself. No matter who she works with or for, Annie trusts only Annie, and the fire.

Neil’s past credits include “Episodes,” “Doctors,” and “Law & Order: UK.” She will also appear in the upcoming film “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

She is repped by Identity Agency Group.

-Tomlinson will play Mary Brighton. Described as gentle but surprisingly resilient, Mary pursued her dream of singing on stage. A disappointing career and a broken engagement haven’t diminished her spirit. She’s going to be great. She’s going to be very surprised how.

Tomlinson’s recent credits include “Poldark,” “Death Comes to Pemberley,” and “The White Queen.” She will also appear in the upcoming BBC miniseries adaptation of “The War of the Worlds.”

She is repped by Gersh, Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK, and Omni Artists.

-O’Hare will play Dr. Edmund Hague. A gifted American surgeon, he uses his skills in the coldest, most brutal way possible. But it’s all in the name of progress.

O’Hare recently appeared in “Big Little Lies” Season 2, “This Is Us,” and “The Good Fight.” His film credits include Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night” and the upcoming release “The Goldfinch.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists.

Whedon serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Nevers.” Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie will write and executive produce, with Bernie Caulfield also executive producing.