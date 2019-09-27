Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott Among Seven Cast in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

Jim Parsons is hoping to make another big bang in Hollywood with his next role.

The actor-producer and Dylan McDermott are among nine who have joined Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” series at Netflix. The others jumping aboard are Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Joe Mantello, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking. They join previous announced cast members Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope and David Corenswet, who are all executive producing in addition to starring.

Murphy previously described the show, which received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, as “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” The exact nature of the plot is being kept under wraps, though Criss did confirm that the series will be set in the 1940s and that it is slated to debut on Netflix in May 2020. Murphy co-created the series with Ian Brennan.

“Hollywood” marks the prolific producer’s first original series under his overall deal at Netflix. Murphy previously set up the shows “Ratched” starring Sarah Paulson and “The Politician” starring Ben Platt at the streamer, though those two shows came about under his deal at 20th Century Fox Television.

The show also marks his latest collaboration with Criss, as the duo previously worked together on shows like “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” the last of which earned Criss an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role as Andrew Cunanan. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his on “Glee” in 2015.