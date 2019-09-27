×

Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott Among Seven Cast in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ROB LATOUR/ERIK PENDZICH/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

Jim Parsons is hoping to make another big bang in Hollywood with his next role.

The actor-producer and Dylan McDermott are among nine who have joined Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” series at Netflix. The others jumping aboard are Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Joe Mantello, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking. They join previous announced cast members Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope and David Corenswet, who are all executive producing in addition to starring.

Murphy previously described the show, which received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, as “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” The exact nature of the plot is being kept under wraps, though Criss did confirm that the series will be set in the 1940s and that it is slated to debut on Netflix in May 2020. Murphy co-created the series with Ian Brennan.

“Hollywood” marks the prolific producer’s first original series under his overall deal at Netflix. Murphy previously set up the shows “Ratched” starring Sarah Paulson and “The Politician” starring Ben Platt at the streamer, though those two shows came about under his deal at 20th Century Fox Television.

The show also marks his latest collaboration with Criss, as the duo previously worked together on shows like “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” the last of which earned Criss an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role as Andrew Cunanan. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his on “Glee” in 2015.

More TV

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    CAA, UTA, WME Consolidate Antitrust Suits Against Writers Guild

    CAA, UTA and WME have consolidated their antitrust suits against the Writers Guild of America into a single action, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott. The agencies filed the suit Friday in federal court in Los Angeles. The complaint repeats allegations that were filed in individual agency suits in June and [...]

  • Dolemite

    What's Coming to Netflix in October 2019

    October marks the beginning of fall and winter festivities, and Netflix does not want to be left out. The online streamer is prepping for Halloween, releasing family-friendly content such as “Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween” on Oct. 4 and “The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween” on Oct. 8. On Oct. 11, Netflix releases “Haunted: [...]

  • TV Roundup: First Look at Brandon

    TV News Roundup: CW Releases First Look at Brandon Routh as Superman in 'Arrowverse' Crossover

    In today’s TV News roundup, the CW has released the first image of Brandon Routh as Superman in the upcoming crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and Freeform’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” sets its premiere date. DATES Freeform‘s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will premiere Jan. 16. Josh Thomas, the creator, writer, and executive producer, will [...]

  • Deborah Chow to Direct Obi-Wan Kenobi

    'The Mandalorian' Director Deborah Chow to Helm Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series

    Deborah Chow is expanding her directorial credits in the Star Wars universe. The director, who already helmed part of Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” series, has been tapped so sit in the director’s for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic jedi master. McGregor confirmed the series was [...]

  • Light-as-a-Feather-Hulu

    What's Coming to Hulu in October 2019

    There’s no question Hulu wants to get its viewers in the Halloween mood — the streaming service will add a fresh slate of horror movies to its collection once October hits. In addition to watching Jigsaw psychologically torture victims in “Saw,” “Saw 2” and “Saw 6,” audiences will also be able to see the original [...]

  • Pretty Little Liars the Perfectionists Review

    'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Canceled After One Season at Freeform

    Freeform has canceled “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” The series aired just one season, which ran for 10 episodes beginning in March of this year. The series was a spinoff of “Pretty Little Liars” with original series stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles. It was based on the novel “The Perfectionists,” written [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad