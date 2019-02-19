×
‘Friends From College’ Canceled by Netflix

By
Variety Staff

Friends From College
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix has canceled comedy series “Friends From College” after two seasons.

Friends from College will not return for a third season,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “We’re grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny and supremely relatable show. We also want to thank the hard-working crew, and we raise a glass to the amazingly talented cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse, Jae Suh Park and Billy Eichner.”

Co-created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, the series starred Key, Savage, Smulders, Fazon, Parisse, Park, and Eichner as Harvard classmate whose lives remain intertangled two decades after graduation.

Stoller announced the cancellation Monday night on Twitter, writing, “Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day!”

Season two of “Friends From College” premiered Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The show’s first season debuted in 2017, drawing mixed reviews. Critic Maureen Ryan wrote in her review of the show’s first season, “The problem with the dreadful ‘Friends From College’ is not that its core characters are often selfish, deluded or uncaring; that is almost to be expected in the edgier realms of the vital half-hour scene. The show’s main issue is that it demonstrates little ability to create or deepen characters who are worth watching, despite their personal deficiencies.”

More From Our Brands

