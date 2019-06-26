Discovery Taps Andrew Georgiou as Eurosport and Sports Rights Boss

Andrew Georgiou has been appointed president of Discovery-owned Eurosport. The sports channels and streaming service has been without a chief since Peter Hutton left for Facebook.

Georgiou assumes a wider role than Hutton, running Eurosport as well as overseeing sports rights and marketing across Discovery. It has been moving aggressively into the sports sector, licensing the Olympics rights in Europe, teaming with the PGA on a golf streaming service, and buying cycling streamer GCN.

Georgiou joins Discovery from Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, which he joined in 2006 as COO. He was later appointed its CEO for its Asia business before being upped to global CEO in 2014.

In his new role, he will report to JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery International, who said that Georgiou would bring a “strong commercial and entrepreneurial passion and track record” to Discovery. “He’s the ideal person to lead the continued expansion of Eurosport and help find new ways to bring Discovery’s unparalleled multi-screen capabilities and assets to work for rights holders and marketers across the globe,” Perrette added.

“I admire how Discovery is using its leadership position with Eurosport to revolutionize the company’s approach to delivering sports content across all media channels,” Georgiou said. “The company’s ambitious plans to change the way fans consume sports [that] ‘they can’t live without’ is an exciting journey to be part of.”

He starts at Discovery in the fall.