×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘CBS This Morning’ Brings Audience on Set in A.M. Experiment

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Front row: CBS THIS MORNING co-hosts Anthony Mason, Gayle King and Tony DokoupilBack row: CBS News correspondents Anna Werner, David Begnaud, Jericka Duncan, and Vladimir DuthiersPhoto:Jeffrey Neira/©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Jeffrey Neira/CBS

Stay out of Gayle King’s way on Wednesday morning.

As the clock approaches 8 a.m. tomorrow,  King and her “CBS This Morning” co-hosts, Anthony Mason and Tony Doukopil, will have to whisk themselves from their home studio to another one at the multi-tiered New York broadcast facility that hosts their program. They will have to climb several floors and scamper down long hallways. Upon arrival, they will find something that has not been a staple of their morning broadcast: a live, in-studio crowd. Guests including Karamo Brown, Cynthia Germanotta and Jane Pauley will be on hand to discuss mental health awareness with a hand-picked audience that will include people who have had their own dealings with mental health challenges.

“It will be a bit of a run for our anchors, but we have some TV tricks up our sleeves to make sure they have time to get there,” says Diana Miller, the A.M. program’s executive producer, in an interview. “We have mapped out a path multiple times. We know which elevators to hold.”

The CBS morning show is experimenting with a new format at a time when there is growing pressure on many of the broadcast A.M. programs to keep early-day viewers hooked. All three big-broadcast programs – ABC’s “Good Morning America,” NBC’s “Today” and CBS’ “CBS This Morning” – lost audience last year. CBS continues to lag its two main competitors.

The CBS program’s challenge has been intensified by a change in the anchor team made earlier this year. King, who helped CBS gain more traction in a morning slot where it has traditionally lagged, is now accompanied by Mason, a veteran who has covered everything from business to music, and Doukopil, a former “CBS Sunday Morning” contributor.

The live audience, says Miller, who was named executive producer in April of this year, shows how quickly the show’s new team has come together. “We are pretty lucky to have two hours every morning, and we are really anxious to push the envelope as to how we use it.”

Many news outlets are testing new formats that bring a live audience into the mix, a move that plays with the decades-old anchor-and-a-desk standard that has been the hallmark of TV news broadcasts for decades. The second hour of ABC’s “Good Morning America” relies on a crowd in the studio as anchors like Michael Strahan or Lara Spencer hold forth. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has been examining his performance with a live audience on Friday nights in a studio that once housed Megyn Kelly’s morning program. CNN has ramped up its use of “town halls” during which Democratic candidates discuss topics such as climate change. And Fox News Channel brings a live crowd to its “Fox & Friends” once a month.

The idea for this forum was sparked back in early summer, says Miller. “We have so many stories we report on every day about the threat of people facing mental health challenges,” she says, whether they encompass school bullying or suicide attempts by first responders. A team of producers approached her about devoting a single show to the subject. As they considered approaches, many felt a program would be served best with conversations.

“We wanted to be more involved than just typical guest segments, and we wanted our anchors to be able to interact with as many people as possible,” Miller says.

Coverage of the topic will not be limited to “CBS This Morning” that day. “CBS Evening News” will also devote time to the challenges of mental health, Miller says, and  correspondent Vladimir Duthiers will “carry the conversation” to CBSN, the company’s live-streaming news outlet.

Viewers probably should not expect to see a live audience on every broadcast, suggests Miller. Wednesday’s visitors aren’t “an audience for audience’s sake,”she says, but rather a “community” of attendees interested in a particular topic. Will “CBS This Morning” curate others? “We will see,” she adds. “We certainly will leave the door open.”

 

More TV

  • Al Burton

    Al Burton, 'Jeffersons' and 'Diff’rent Strokes' Producer, Dies at 91

    Television producer and executive Al Burton, known for his work on “The Jeffersons” and “Diff’rent Strokes,” died Tuesday at his home in San Mateo, California. He was 91. Burton leaves behind a six-decade legacy of hit television shows that also included “One Day at a Time,” “Silver Spoons,” “Square Pegs” and “Facts of Life.” However, long [...]

  • Dwyane Wade Sets Multi-Year Development Deal

    Dwyane Wade Sets Multi-Year Development Deal at WarnerMedia

    Dwayne Wade is bouncing his way into WarnerMedia’s court. The retired NBA All Star has signed a multi-faceted, multi-year deal with the company, including a development deal via his 59th & Prairie Entertainment production banner. Part of the deal sees Wade sign on as a commentator at Turner Sports. He is set to make appearances [...]

  • Katie Couric Sheryl Sandberg

    Katie Couric Steamrolls Sheryl Sandberg in Roving Vanity Fair Summit Interview

    Sending a jolt through a luxurious and excessively polite afternoon in Beverly Hills, veteran journalist Katie Couric delivered a relentless series of hardball questions to Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg on Tuesday. Speaking in conversation at the sixth annual Vanity Fair New Establishment summit at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Couric’s [...]

  • EVIL is a psychological mystery that

    CBS Renews 'Evil,' Orders Full Seasons of Four Other Freshman Shows

    CBS is doubling down on all its new shows. The network has renewed “Evil” for a second season, and handed out full-season orders to its other four freshman series, namely “All Rise,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “The Unicorn,” and “Bob Hearts Abishola.” “Evil” is set to conclude its 13-episode first season (creators Michelle and Robert King [...]

  • Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis to Produce Military Drama With Put Pilot Order at Fox

    Jamie Lee Curtis is teaming up with April Fitzsimmons and Berlanti Productions for a drama project that has received a put pilot order at Fox. Titled “Chain of Command,” the one-hour project follows a young Air Force investigator with radical crime-solving methodology who returns to her hometown to join a military task force that doesn’t [...]

  • Michael MannLACMA: Art and Film Gala,

    TV News Roundup: Michael Mann to Direct and Executive Produce HBO Max's 'Tokyo Vice'

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max names MIchael Mann as a director and executive producer of “Tokyo Vice” and Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the first original series coming to the couple’s Magnolia Network. DATES Netflix announced a six-episode docuseries centered on Nasty Cherry, the latest all-female group signed to Charli XCX’s label will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad