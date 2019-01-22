NATPE Briefs: Tamron Hall Adds Stations, HBO Grabs ‘Post,’ Grammys Set Sales

The new Disney-distributed talk show fronted by Tamron Hall has reached the 70% national clearance threshold now that stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Cox and Meredith have signed on for the topical talker. Hall, the former “Today” anchor, is making the rounds at NATPE on Tuesday in preparation for the show’s fall launch. “The success we’ve had is a testament to the confidence these stations share with us that Tamron is the right host at the right time,” said Jed Cohen, exec VP and g.m. of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. Also Tuesday, Disney announced that Bill Geddie, longtime executive producer of ABC’s “The View” and producing partner of Barbara Walters, will serve as exec producer of Hall’s still-untitled series.

Indie distributor FilmRise has inked a deal with HBO for TV rights to the Sundance fave “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz. The movie based on the popular YA novel won the Grand Jury prize at last year’s Sundance fest. The pic, which had a limited theatrical release last spring, will bow in the spring quarter on HBO.

Newly launched QC Studios, created by Comarex and Quarry Studios, will be offering original content and production services at NATPE. Industry vet Marcel Vinay Hill serves as president while his son, Marcel Vinay, is the CEO. Newly hired producer Veronica Alvarez serves as VP of Development and Production. The new studio is collaborating with a team of seasoned writers and showrunners and will bring 10 projects to NATPE. Mariano Rodriguez, CFO of Quarry Studios and QC Studios, pointed out that the Quarry Studios facility includes 18 sound stages, one of them equipped with a greenscreen, two backlots and soon, post-production services.

Argentine-based Glowstar Media has inked a pact with Ecuador’s Ecuavisa Studios to sell and distribute the broadcaster’s original content. New agreement comes as the Ecuadorian broadcaster ramps up its original content production and begins to offer production services in the face of heated competition. Among Ecuavisa’s new original scripted shows are comedy “Marco el Narco” and psychological thriller, “Bajas Pasiones.” Both were penned by Ecuavisa creative department writers Alejandro Lalaleo and Sebastian Trujillo.

Glowstar Media, launched at last year’s NATPE by seasoned sales exec Silvana D’ Angelo, a former Telefe sales exec, will be working closely with its strategic partner RMVISTAR.

Argentine sales & distribution company Contenta will seek out co-producers for various shows in development, including docureality wine series “La Uva Noble,” (“The Noble Grape”), Eduardo Guillot’s biopic about a Peruvian politician “Caiga Quien Caiga” and restored 2001 film, “+ Bien” at NATPE.“La Uva Noble” follows two wine lovers as they travel the world visiting vineyards and bodegas in search for the perfect cava. “Caiga Quien Caiga” traces the life and political career of Vladimiro Montesinos, a key figure in the history of Peru during the 90s. “+ Bien” is director Eduardo Capilla’s 2001 film starring Gustavo Cerati. Feature film was restored and re-mastered in 4K.

Alfred Haber, Inc. has announced broadcast sales deals in a series of key territories for the Grammy Awards. The 61st edition of music’s biggest awards ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast in the U.S. by CBS on Feb 10, and has already confirmed performances by Camila Cabello, Cari B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes Janelle Monáe and Kacehy Musgraves. The new deals include 4 Music (UK), Turner (Latin America), Foxtel (Australia), Danmark Radio (Denmark), Fox (Southeast Asia), Solar Entertainment Corporation (Philippines), Norwegian Broadcasting (Norway) and TVNZ (New Zealand).

(Pictured: Tamron Hall)